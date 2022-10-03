Read full article on original website
10 Waiver Wire Targets: Priority Adds for Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
With injuries across the league and bye weeks looming, let’s talk waiver wire adds for Week 5. 10. Khalil Shakir (WR – BUF) The Week 4 stats for Khalil Shakur aren’t why he’s on this list. He caught both of his two targets for 23 yards and had not a single reception before this game. But Jamison Crowder was carted off the field on Sunday with an ankle injury and Isaiah McKenzie left the game with a head injury. Given the new precautions the NFL is taking with concussions, Buffalo may be without both of its two primary slot receivers. Shakir is a talented rookie who looked solid in preseason and will likely have the opportunity to step up in Week 5 against a struggling Pittsburgh defense.
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5
We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
How to bet the Colts vs Broncos Thursday Night Football clash
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Colts at Broncos...
What Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and the Lions are saying about the Patriots
Dan Campbell's take on a young Bailey Zappe, and more. The last time the Lions beat the Patriots was four years ago, when senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach Matt Patricia was Detroit’s head coach in 2018. But, that was at Ford Field. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Lions...
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5, 2022: Model says start Rashaad Penny, sit Najee Harris
Any Fantasy player who has a stud running back like Saquon Barkley or Nick Chubb will easily slot those players into their Week 5 Fantasy football lineups. However, it's the RB2 and flex options that give you pause on a week-to-week basis. Knowing which players have advantageous Fantasy football matchups makes the decisions easier, and Sunday's game versus the Lions makes Patriots' backs more appealing. Detroit has allowed more rushing TDs to opposing running backs than any other team, so that gives a boost to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London
Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
Key Fantasy Questions: Pacific Division
The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. On the latest episode of Roundball Stew, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin...
