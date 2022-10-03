ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength

Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game

The Pack are not off to the district start that they had hoped for after dropping their first two to Longview and Forney. Last week was a bye for the Panthers which Head Coach Todd Quick says it allowed them to work as they prepare to turn things around.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Kilgore, TX
Sports
Lindale, TX
Football
Lindale, TX
Sports
City
Garrison, TX
City
Quitman, TX
Kilgore, TX
Football
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Lindale, TX
Troup, TX
Football
City
Kilgore, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 6 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week

Grand Saline was looking to stay undefeated in district play this past weekend but faced a tough test against a 5-0 Edgewood team in the Highway 80 Rivalry. That challenge looked even more daunting as Edgewood jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead. However, Grand Saline quarterback Preston Anderson...
EDGEWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy