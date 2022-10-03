ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#Hy Vee#Cheeses#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Ozarks First#Saputo Cheese Usa#Midwestern#Upc#Brie Hostess#Apricot#Aged Gouda Cheese Board#Cdc
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more. The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022,...
ILLINOIS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Old Europe Cheese products recalled over listeria concerns

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese products because of a possible outbreak of listeria. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the cheese was sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the voluntary recall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy