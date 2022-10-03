A dark, maze-like forest of non-native trees deliberately planted by the federal government sounds like something out of Stranger Things, but nestled amidst the rugged Wichita Mountains in southwest Oklahoma, one such place is all too perplexingly real. The Parallel Forest is like an eerie mirage on a quiet, winding stretch of Oklahoma State Route 115. This unmarked patch of woods, only distinguished by a tiny parking lot that frequently sits empty, stands in stark contrast to the surrounding desert-like terrain, with its soaring canopy of red cedar trees so dense and tall that they block out the sun. Welcome to the creepiest hike of your life.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO