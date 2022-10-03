Read full article on original website
Up Your Fall Foliage Game with Tips from National Park Service Experts
It’s autumn again, that time of year when the annual demise of deciduous trees can actually be so beautiful that people flock from dozens, even hundreds of miles away just to get the best look at them. “Leaf peeping” season has arrived, and you yourself may be yearning to take in the magnificent autumnal colors of bright red, yellow ochre, alizarin crimson, and other hues found on Bob Ross’s paint palette—in real life.
These U.S. Cities Were Just Named the Nation's Best Cities to Visit
Which US city is the best? Well, that depends on who you ask. For readers of Condé Nast Traveler, they seem to have reached a consensus. Look no further than the publication's latest edition of its annual Reader's Choice Awards for the answer. Nearly a quarter-million people participated in...
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Get Spooked on the Best Ghost Tours in the U.S.
Wherever people have lived, so too have they died; and many believe that in some special places, their spirits remain. At least, that's the promise of ghost tours across the country, which allow guests to explore the stories of those who have come before us, and in many cases shaped the places we visit.
Welcome to the Socially Distanced Forest of Your Nightmares
A dark, maze-like forest of non-native trees deliberately planted by the federal government sounds like something out of Stranger Things, but nestled amidst the rugged Wichita Mountains in southwest Oklahoma, one such place is all too perplexingly real. The Parallel Forest is like an eerie mirage on a quiet, winding stretch of Oklahoma State Route 115. This unmarked patch of woods, only distinguished by a tiny parking lot that frequently sits empty, stands in stark contrast to the surrounding desert-like terrain, with its soaring canopy of red cedar trees so dense and tall that they block out the sun. Welcome to the creepiest hike of your life.
11 Hotels That Go All Out for Halloween
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When October 31 rolls around, you may decide to head...
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Day in San Pedro Harbor Area
Located on the outer edges of LA’s south coast is San Pedro, where you’ll find the Port of Los Angeles, a major international port that takes in 20% of all cargo coming into the country. The seaside community is also home to the only suspension bridge in the Greater LA area, the largest maritime museum in the state, and a thriving fishing industry that’s long attracted European immigrants—San Pedro is still home to the largest Italian community in Southern California, as well as significant Croatian and Norwegian populations, all of whom have made their mark on the neighborhood’s culinary scene.
Here's How to Support the Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian
Less than a week after Hurricane Fiona devastated large portions of Puerto Rico and some of the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Ian raged across Cuba and Florida, leaving a wake of devastation that trailed up the East Coast. These storms, which climate scientists expect to grow increasingly severe in the coming years due to the climate crisis, have not only caused flooding, property damage, and power outages but have further laid bare the deep inequities in the US and beyond.
8 Ways to Celebrate the Culture of Indigenous Peoples in NYC
As we honor this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 11—which was officially recognized as a national holiday in 2021—and the upcoming National American Indian Heritage Month in November, we are reminded of the beauty, strength, and historical significance of the First Peoples across the country.
David Attenborough’s Favorite National Park Is 'the Most Extraordinary Place on Earth'
Oh, you thought the Amazon was the largest rainforest in the world?. Well, it is. But the Daintree in Queensland is the biggest rainforest in Australia, the oldest rainforest in the world, and more importantly, David Attenborough's favorite. The all-knowing 96-year-old naturalist—bless him—once deemed this wild slice of northeast Oz "the most extraordinary place on Earth."
