Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season off on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an...
dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Not Worried About Dodgers Lineup Heading Into 2022 NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise record for most wins and secured home-field advantage through the World Series last week, which left them with nothing at stake heading into the final five games of the regular season. Their winning streak was snapped on Sunday, and the Colorado Rockies followed...
MLB
Top 20 players who could be available this offseason
A slew of short-term deals and player opt-outs makes for some deep waters in this winter’s free-agent pool. From the MVP-caliber bats to the starting pitchers likely bound for Cooperstown to the second smorgasbord of stud shortstops in as many years to an intriguing Japanese pitcher and plenty of other impact players around the diamond, there’s a lot to work with on the free-agent front.
MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
MLB
Here's how the Cards might address their outfield concerns
PITTSBURGH -- When the Braves beat the Astros in six games to win the World Series last November, they incredibly did it with three different outfielders than the ones in their Opening Day lineup. Though that strategy is certainly not advised, the Cardinals might be forced to try to repeat...
MLB
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
MLB
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
MLB
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
99 and 62 ... numbers linked in more ways than one
Yankees fans, here are your next lottery number picks. Aaron Judge, who wears No. 99 on the back of his jersey, hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Rangers. With that blast, he surpassed Roger Maris' AL record. • 15 facts about Judge's historic...
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
Comments / 0