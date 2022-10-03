Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Harsin: 'We’re going to see more' from Auburn's freshman receivers
AUBURN, Alabama — An anticipated trio of true freshmen may be in the early stages of emerging into consistent fixtures for Auburn’s passing game. SEC competition has, so far, been kind to Auburn’s three freshman wide receivers. Camden Brown caught just the Tigers’ fourth passing touchdown of the year against LSU, while Omari Kelly was on the receiving end of a trick play for big yardage. Jay Fair also saw the field in the 21-17 loss to LSU and appeared on the team’s official depth chart for the first time at slot receiver a few days later.
Insider Q&A: Robbie Weinstein of Vandy247 talks Vanderbilt's matchup with Ole Miss
The undefeated Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road for the second time 2022, when they face off against SEC East foe Vanderbilt. The Commodores are off to a 3-2 start on the year. Ahead of this Saturday matchup, Inside The Rebels caught up with Vandy247 insider and 247Sports national desk writer Robbie Weinstein to talk about what to expect from Vanderbilt this weekend.
Five Vandy players all Ole Miss fans should know
Ole Miss puts its unbeaten streak on the line Saturday in Nashville when the 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC). The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Today we take a look at five Vanderbilt players all Ole Miss fans should know prior to kickoff...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn football: Nick Saban and Alabama can help reveal new Tigers HC candidate
Every Auburn football fan understands the uncomfortable inevitability surrounding the Tigers’ head coaching position. Bryan Harsin is essentially a dead man walking and at this point, it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Boise native will be dismissed in disgrace. After blowing...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0