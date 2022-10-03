Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corners Carry No. 11 ‘Cuse Past Stanford
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Behind four penalty corner goals, 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey stormed past visiting Stanford 4-0 in the first night game of the season at J.S. Coyne Stadium. Wednesday's game, carried nationally on ACC Network, was led by five points from Charlotte de Vries, who scored a goal...
Meet the Orange: #11 Lexi McNabb
Lexi McNabb, a freshman guard from Chandler, Ariz., was born bleeding Orange but her journey to Syracuse is her own. In the latest episode of Meet the Orange, McNabb talks about her decision to commit to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach in March, her love for all things Disney, and building her own legacy on The Hill.
Farrell Joins Orange Staff
Heather Farrell, a veteran coach with 18 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, is joining the Syracuse University ice hockey program as associate head coach for first year Orange head coach Britni Smith. Farrell's resume includes stints as a collegiate head coach, collegiate assistant coach, secondary school coach and as an administrator and teacher.
Field Hockey Hosts Stanford Under the Lights
No. 13 Syracuse vs. Stanford: Wednesday | Oct. 5 | 6 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Midweek field hockey comes to Central New York as the Syracuse Orange host Stanford Wednesday night under the lights of J.S. Coyne Stadium. It will be the first meetings between programs since 2019 as the Orange look to remain unblemished at home this season.
Orange Look to Continue Momentum After Bye
Syracuse may not have an opponent this weekend, but the momentum of the season continues to build. The No. 22 Orange have been back on the practice field early this week, with a break scheduled for the tail end of the week for coaches to utilize the off weekend for recruiting, but the preparations continue for a tough stretch ahead.
Syracuse Taking Deposits for 2023 Tickets
Syracuse fans can secure their 2023 football season tickets today with just a $25 deposit!. By placing your season ticket deposit for next season, you will have priority access to seats for the 2023 season. Click here to do so today: 2023 Ticket Deposit. The Orange are off to a...
#7 Syracuse Host Cornell on Tuesday Night
SYRACUSE, N.Y.— No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer begins a three-match home stand at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 4th with a contest against Cornell. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streaming on ACCNX. ORANGE UPDATE:. The Orange enter Tuesday's match 8-1-1...
