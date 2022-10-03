Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO