Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
The Ritos Of Hyrule Is Given A Chance In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Thanks To The Game’s Focus On Flight And Floating Platforms, Which Provide A Means Of Evading The Destruction Of The Dark World
Many fans have been waiting for Nintendo to announce the name of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and at a September 2022 Direct, they finally got their wish. Teaser footage for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, barring additional delays, shows Link leaping into a mystery glider, tapping into the game’s focus on flight.
dexerto.com
Amiibo reveals stunning Sephiroth Smash model ahead of FF7 Crisis Core REUNION
The new Sephiroth Amiibo has been revealed at Zurich Pop-Con in Switzerland, and the details of the model make it as beautiful as a resin figure or statuette. The announcement comes ahead of exciting Final Fantasy 7 game releases this year. Fans have been collecting the unique Amiibo figures for...
dexerto.com
Some Overwatch 2 players can’t access heroes and skins unlocked from OW1
Many Overwatch 2 players are unable to access content from OW1, with some gamers even reporting they’ve lost all skins and characters from the original game. Overwatch 2 has just gone live, with the transition over to the sequel going less smoothly than what developer Blizzard might have been hoping for. In particular, players are coming out in droves to report issues with previous content not transferring over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Cosmoem Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?
After its debut announcement, players are wondering if Cosmoem can be shiny.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players convinced free-to-play will actually be more expensive
Overwatch 2 is finally here and with it, Blizzard introduced a new monetization system, but players think it may have been for the worse. Overwatch 2 is finally here and players are diving headlong into Blizzard’s much-anticipated hero shooter. Unfortunately, the sequel’s launch was not without its fair share...
dexerto.com
ConnorEatsPants fan may have leaked Mario’s new movie look on Discord
The first peek at Mario’s new look in the Super Mario film may have leaked online, thanks to a ConnorEatsPants fan who works at McDonald’s. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie is picking up, with a Nintendo Direct set to reveal the first trailer on October 6, 2022.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Center Charizard UPC buyers blocked as pre-order sells out in minutes
The Pokemon Center has finally added the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection to its stock, but fans were taken aback when the pre-orders sold out in minutes. In addition to the shortage, many others have found themselves blocked from the site. Pokemon TCG fans have been preparing for the upcoming launch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Best team for the Evolution Cup in Pokemon Go
The Evolution Cup is a brand new challenge to take on in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve got the best team recommendations to help you rise to the top. While the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League keep trainers busy throughout the year, Niantic occasionally throws in a cup with unique rules that make players rethink their best teams.
dexerto.com
New Girafarig evolution Farigiraf revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A lengthy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer has revealed that Girafarig will be getting a brand new evolution called Farigiraf. With just a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are officially released on the Nintendo Switch, yet another trailer has given us a better insight into the new gameplay features trainers can expect to see.
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat surprised by custom Twitch gift after hitting 100k subs
Kai Cenat was left surprised when he received a custom neon sign from Twitch after becoming one of the most subscribed streamers on the platform. When you think of Twitch streamers gaining insane popularity on the platform, there’s one creator that comes to mind: Kai Cenat. Having just created...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch
Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
dexerto.com
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
itechpost.com
Overwatch 2’s Extremely Long Queue Lines Might Be Ending Soon
Logging in to Overwatch 2 is now easier and quicker than when it was newly launched more than 12 hours ago. Overwatch 2 players' complaints about not being able to get have steadily dwindled due to Blizzard Entertainment's efforts to mitigate or manage the multiple distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks the game's servers suffered at launch, per Game Rant.
dotesports.com
XQc quickly changes plans after seeing monstrous 30,000-player queue for Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has finally been released to thousands of eager fans’ delight, but unfortunately for many, Activision Blizzard’s servers have been unable to handle the volume of users attempting to enter the game, causing massive player queues. And these are the exact circumstances xQc found himself in after starting his Twitch broadcast earlier today, and he wasn’t happy about it.
dexerto.com
Report alleges star chess player Hans Niemann ‘likely cheated’ in over 100 games
A new report has been released claiming that American chess grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hans Niemann has cheated in over 100 online games as recently as 2020. A new internal report from The Wall Street Journal is accusing chess player Hans Moke Niemann – known on Twitch as GMHansN – of “widespread cheating” through a “previously unknown pattern.” This report comes just under a month after Niemann’s victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen sent shockwaves through the chess community.
dexerto.com
Dafran loses Atlanta Reign Overwatch 2 content creator spot in just three hours
Popular Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca’s return to Overwatch 2 content creation was canceled just hours after it was announced. On October 5, one day after Overwatch 2 finally went live, The Atlanta Reign, Dafran’s old OWL team, revealed he would be...
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more
Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
Ahead of new trailer, Pokemon fans are split as Sprigatito evolution leak suggests an upcoming biped
The leak originated earlier this year
Ranking the best Pokemon games from worst to best
We ranked the best Pokemon games so you don't have to
Comments / 0