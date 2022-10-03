POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team returned home Tuesday to take on Belhaven. The match came just three days after a five-set match against Louisiana Christian, but the Wildcats did not let that affect them. After falling in the first two sets, Pearl River grabbed the next three to win the match 3-2 (26-28, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14, 15-6). “I am so proud of them,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “I love that a bump-in-the-road match that went all five sets Saturday didn’t deter them a bit especially playing another full five-set match three days later.”

