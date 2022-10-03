Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week. QUENTIN BAKER. Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season....
Picayune Item
#DSUFamily Welcomes Covington as Defensive Line Coach
CLEVELAND, Miss. — The Delta State University football program and head coach Todd Cooley have announced the addition of Derrien Covington as the program’s new defensive line coach. Covington joins the #DSUFamily after serving as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Pearl River Central High School, and...
Picayune Item
Picayune Carver Culture Musuem receives $20,000 grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation
Picayune – Carver Culture Center formally known as Picayune Carver Culture Museum has been awarded $20,000 to support the relocation and reestablishment of the organization’s services to a permanent location that is centrally located and easily accessible. Picayune Carver Culture Center (PCCC) was created in February 2004 by...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
WDAM-TV
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball turns in impressive comeback against Belhaven
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team returned home Tuesday to take on Belhaven. The match came just three days after a five-set match against Louisiana Christian, but the Wildcats did not let that affect them. After falling in the first two sets, Pearl River grabbed the next three to win the match 3-2 (26-28, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14, 15-6). “I am so proud of them,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “I love that a bump-in-the-road match that went all five sets Saturday didn’t deter them a bit especially playing another full five-set match three days later.”
Picayune Item
Supervisors working with Climb CDC to educate, employ, house
A new community focused group is setting up shop in Pearl River County to assist young people in getting a helping hand to a successful career and life. Climb Community Development Corporation is based out of Gulfport, but is establishing a satellite location in Picayune. CEO John Whitfield said the organization offers training in culinary arts, construction and other areas.
WLOX
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
Picayune Item
Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
Picayune Item
The Barking Lot now open
Picayune’s first dog park, The Barking Lot, officially opened on Monday during a grand opening ceremony. The new park focused on the needs of canines is located at the corner of Highway 43 North and Daniels Road, adjacent to Mildred Mitchell Park. The city was awarded a $7,100 grant...
Picayune Item
Women’s Soccer falls to No. 8 NWCC
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast fought No. 8 Northwest Mississippi to the final whistle Tuesday but fell just short in MACCC women’s soccer action. The Bulldogs lost 1-0 at Bary Thrash Field, giving up a 13th-minute goal. Gulf Coast had a great chance off a corner in the...
wxxv25.com
18-year-old and juvenile charged with two counts of commercial burglary in Long Beach
On October 4th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department arrested 18 year old Jamarcus Rackley, of Meridian, MS and a juvenile also from Meridian and charged both suspects with 2 counts of Commercial Burglary. The charges stem from an investigation where the Long Beach Police Department received two separate alarm...
an17.com
Kentwood woman dies in crash near Wilmer
WILMER---This afternoon, shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood. The initial investigation revealed that a...
Picayune Item
Lady Hornet’s short in come back efforts against the Tornadoes
The Poplarville Lady Hornets volleyball team did not end their final game of the regular season in the way they’d like. After beating the Purvis Tornedos in the first set by two points, Poplarville dropped the following three due to powerful play making by Purvis. The Hornets concluded their...
Picayune Item
Picayune continues winning streak, beats East Central 28-10
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team remains undefeated after beating the East Central Hornets 28-10 Friday night. “That team’s a good team… we knew coming into the game it was going to be about our effort,” said Picayune Head coach Cody Stogner. Picayune was without the team’s...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
