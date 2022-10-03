ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week. QUENTIN BAKER. Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season....
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

#DSUFamily Welcomes Covington as Defensive Line Coach

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The Delta State University football program and head coach Todd Cooley have announced the addition of Derrien Covington as the program’s new defensive line coach. Covington joins the #DSUFamily after serving as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Pearl River Central High School, and...
CLEVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
SAUCIER, MS
Picayune, MS
Picayune, MS
Biloxi, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River volleyball turns in impressive comeback against Belhaven

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team returned home Tuesday to take on Belhaven. The match came just three days after a five-set match against Louisiana Christian, but the Wildcats did not let that affect them. After falling in the first two sets, Pearl River grabbed the next three to win the match 3-2 (26-28, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14, 15-6). “I am so proud of them,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “I love that a bump-in-the-road match that went all five sets Saturday didn’t deter them a bit especially playing another full five-set match three days later.”
PEARL RIVER, LA
Picayune Item

Supervisors working with Climb CDC to educate, employ, house

A new community focused group is setting up shop in Pearl River County to assist young people in getting a helping hand to a successful career and life. Climb Community Development Corporation is based out of Gulfport, but is establishing a satellite location in Picayune. CEO John Whitfield said the organization offers training in culinary arts, construction and other areas.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Jeremiah
WLOX

Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
BILOXI, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

The Barking Lot now open

Picayune’s first dog park, The Barking Lot, officially opened on Monday during a grand opening ceremony. The new park focused on the needs of canines is located at the corner of Highway 43 North and Daniels Road, adjacent to Mildred Mitchell Park. The city was awarded a $7,100 grant...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Women’s Soccer falls to No. 8 NWCC

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast fought No. 8 Northwest Mississippi to the final whistle Tuesday but fell just short in MACCC women’s soccer action. The Bulldogs lost 1-0 at Bary Thrash Field, giving up a 13th-minute goal. Gulf Coast had a great chance off a corner in the...
PERKINSTON, MS
an17.com

Kentwood woman dies in crash near Wilmer

WILMER---This afternoon, shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood. The initial investigation revealed that a...
KENTWOOD, LA
Picayune Item

Lady Hornet’s short in come back efforts against the Tornadoes

The Poplarville Lady Hornets volleyball team did not end their final game of the regular season in the way they’d like. After beating the Purvis Tornedos in the first set by two points, Poplarville dropped the following three due to powerful play making by Purvis. The Hornets concluded their...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Picayune continues winning streak, beats East Central 28-10

The Picayune Maroon Tide football team remains undefeated after beating the East Central Hornets 28-10 Friday night. “That team’s a good team… we knew coming into the game it was going to be about our effort,” said Picayune Head coach Cody Stogner. Picayune was without the team’s...
PICAYUNE, MS

