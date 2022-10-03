I went there about 20 years ago because I was really interested in paranormal and "ghost hunting." I definitely had some crazy experiences there, to the point that I no longer wanted to ghost hunt anymore. It messed me up emotionally for some years after.
it's haunted that's for sure.tge first time I was there I couldn't breath I said let me out of here I feeling things most people don't.so I went again same thing.i will never go back..it's haunted..
Been there, NOT haunted. Just a reason to get people to come out. Though I will have to admit the cemetery is sad and it is disrespectful what towns will do to make a buck.
