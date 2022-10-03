Read full article on original website
The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Negotiator in chief? Trump offers to spearhead Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Former President Donald Trump mused about spearheading negotiations between Russia and Ukraine Wednesday while reminding his followers that the "Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened" and would not have under his stewardship.
Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
Ukraine clocks Kherson wins, Zelensky urges more EU help
Ukraine said Thursday it had recaptured swathes of fresh territory from Russian troops as Kyiv urged Europe to help its forces expel Moscow's army once and for all. She said that the recaptured territory was home to nearly 30 towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.” “They will shoot missiles, and they will target our electric grid. This is a challenge, but we are not afraid of that.” he said on “Face the Nation.” He portrayed the Russian mobilization — its first such call-up since World War II — as a signal of weakness, not strength, saying: “They admitted that their army is not able to fight with Ukraine anymore.”
China and India abstained on a vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukraine's land just weeks after Putin acknowledged their concerns about the war
China and India, key partners to Russia, have recently expressed concerns to Putin about the war. Putin on Friday declared four regions of Ukraine part of Russia, a move rejected by the West. In a UN vote condemning the annexation as illegal, China and India both abstained. China and India...
Russian journalist: Pro-Kremlin analysts are 'furious' over war in Ukraine
Ekaterina Kotrikadze, Russia’s TV Rain News Director, explains to CNN’s Erin Burnett why Russian pundits and pro-Kremlin analysts are beginning to show frustration on air over the Ukrainian war.
Fact Check: Did Russia Send XVI Century 'Tsar Cannon' to Ukraine Front?
Russia's attempts to shore up its military resources within Ukraine have cut an image of an increasingly shaken Moscow, agitatedly reacting to growing counteroffensives against its troops. As Ukraine retook territory in all four regions that Putin claimed to have annexed only days ago, Moscow continued to deploy swathes of...
Ukraine recaptures territory in illegally annexed regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed four regions of Ukraine, even as his forces retreat from those areas. Charle D'Agata visited Lyman, one of the towns that was recently liberated.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation
Russia is calling for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its proclaimed annexation of part of four Ukrainian regions
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Inside liberated Lyman and Ukraine makes further ground against Russia
Victory can look desolate. So writes BBC News Correspondent Orla Guerin, from the liberated Ukrainian town of Lyman. The town - which had a population of 20,000 before the war - was retaken from the Russians at the weekend, and is full of the raw scars of its brief occupation.
