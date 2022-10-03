Read full article on original website
Schumer announces $100B investment for central New York
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is running for a fifth term, announced Tuesday that Micron Technology Inc. has committed to investing $100 billion in central New York over the next two decades thanks in large part to the passage of a bill this summer to boost investment in the domestic semiconductor industry.
EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray
Former President Donald Trump would tell certain White House guests that he had a personal 'secret bathroom' just off the Oval Office renovated after succeeding Barack Obama – using language one guest took to have racist subtext. The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd...
Another Trumpster in the Dumpster
Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman called out for withholding Trump bombshell: “Democracy dies in book deals”
Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Donald Trump's presidency extensively during his four years...
“Trump’s team miscalculated”: Experts say Trump’s handpicked special master just called his "bluff”
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Tuesday refused to back up his claims that he "declassified" secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in response to a request from the special master that they sought. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last week appointed longtime federal Judge Raymond...
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
FBI reportedly found top-secret documents on a foreign country's nuclear defenses at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Among the more than 100 sets of classified material the FBI found in its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club was "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded," the Post adds, that "only the president, some members of his Cabinet, or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs."
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Why is Trump calling NY AG Letitia James 'Peekaboo?' Michael Cohen has a theory, and it isn't X-rated or racist
Donald Trump's fixer-turned-critic doesn't think most of the "Peekaboo" theories are right. His theory? "Dementia."
Trump told aides he’d ‘never’ leave White House after 2020 loss, new book claims
Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...
Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump’s administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress.
One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal
One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
“Possession is a crime”: MSNBC host says Trump lawyers “stepped in it” on page 30 of SCOTUS appeal
Donald Trump's legal team "stepped in it" with its use of a key term in its appeal to the United States Supreme Court. MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday evening directed his audience to a single word in the 37-page filing. "In their appeal today, the Trump lawyers still offered...
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
Majority of Americans want Trump blocked from 2024 run, poll finds
A new poll shows that the majority of Americans do not believe Donald Trump should be allowed to serve as president again given “what we know about the ongoing investigations” into him. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,566 registered voters found that 51 per cent are against the...
A Wisconsin conservative group is suing Biden's student-loan forgiveness because it intentionally helps Black borrowers
The group argues that Biden's plan to cancel student debt has an "improper racial motive" and is unconstitutional. They're seeking to halt the plan.
Trump repeats false claim Obama mishandled ‘33 million pages’ of official papers
Donald Trump has falsely accused his predecessor Barack Obama of moving “33 million pages” of official documents to a “totally unsafe former furniture store” after demitting the Oval Office. The former president also railed against US federal agencies probing his handling of sensitive government records in...
Oceanside man pleads guilty to leaving threatening message for Sen. Chuck Schumer
Johnathan Ryan McGuire's message said he would "send some bullets your way." He is slated to be sentenced Jan. 6.
