Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 DAYS AGO