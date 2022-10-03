ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Schumer announces $100B investment for central New York

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is running for a fifth term, announced Tuesday that Micron Technology Inc. has committed to investing $100 billion in central New York over the next two decades thanks in large part to the passage of a bill this summer to boost investment in the domestic semiconductor industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray

Former President Donald Trump would tell certain White House guests that he had a personal 'secret bathroom' just off the Oval Office renovated after succeeding Barack Obama – using language one guest took to have racist subtext. The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Week

FBI reportedly found top-secret documents on a foreign country's nuclear defenses at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Among the more than 100 sets of classified material the FBI found in its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club was "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded," the Post adds, that "only the president, some members of his Cabinet, or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs."
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump told aides he’d ‘never’ leave White House after 2020 loss, new book claims

Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCCO News Talk 830

One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal

One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
POTUS

