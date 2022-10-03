Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets
(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
A course on 'doing nothing' is the most popular at a Wisconsin university
A one-unit college course on relaxing and not doing anything has become the most popular class at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
Tips Needed About Accident Before Green Lake County Fatal Accident. It has been just over a year since a fatal crash on State Highway 23 near Green Lake County Highway W and Sheriff’s officials are still looking for a possible witness. That man driving a red SUV was rear-ended by a black SUV at the intersection of State Highways 23 and 49 minutes before the black SUV was involved in the fatal accident with another SUV. Forty-four-year-old Jessica Knueppel of Sparta, and formerly of Fond du Lac, was charged this past Monday with second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Fifty-one-year-old Steven La Tour of Appleton was killed in the accident. Meanwhile the man in the red SUV is still out there. Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says he had an Agnesian or SSM Health visitor’s sticker on the window of his car. Vande Kolk says he may be able to provide them with more information for their case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436. You can also text GETTHEM to 847411. Knueppel is free on a $10,000 signature bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled on October 24th. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
Resolution paving way for new Kwik Trip causes controversy in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)-A plan to bring another Kwik Trip into town isn’t making everybody happy. On Monday night, the Menasha common council approved two resolutions that will pave the way for developers to start building a new Kwik Trip on the property that used to house Bubba’s Pub on Racine Road. The resolutions approved an […]
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
