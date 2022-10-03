Tips Needed About Accident Before Green Lake County Fatal Accident. It has been just over a year since a fatal crash on State Highway 23 near Green Lake County Highway W and Sheriff’s officials are still looking for a possible witness. That man driving a red SUV was rear-ended by a black SUV at the intersection of State Highways 23 and 49 minutes before the black SUV was involved in the fatal accident with another SUV. Forty-four-year-old Jessica Knueppel of Sparta, and formerly of Fond du Lac, was charged this past Monday with second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Fifty-one-year-old Steven La Tour of Appleton was killed in the accident. Meanwhile the man in the red SUV is still out there. Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says he had an Agnesian or SSM Health visitor’s sticker on the window of his car. Vande Kolk says he may be able to provide them with more information for their case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436. You can also text GETTHEM to 847411. Knueppel is free on a $10,000 signature bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled on October 24th. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO