Malone, WI

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
MENASHA, WI
Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets

(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
GREEN BAY, WI
10/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday

Tips Needed About Accident Before Green Lake County Fatal Accident. It has been just over a year since a fatal crash on State Highway 23 near Green Lake County Highway W and Sheriff’s officials are still looking for a possible witness. That man driving a red SUV was rear-ended by a black SUV at the intersection of State Highways 23 and 49 minutes before the black SUV was involved in the fatal accident with another SUV. Forty-four-year-old Jessica Knueppel of Sparta, and formerly of Fond du Lac, was charged this past Monday with second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Fifty-one-year-old Steven La Tour of Appleton was killed in the accident. Meanwhile the man in the red SUV is still out there. Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says he had an Agnesian or SSM Health visitor’s sticker on the window of his car. Vande Kolk says he may be able to provide them with more information for their case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436. You can also text GETTHEM to 847411. Knueppel is free on a $10,000 signature bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled on October 24th. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling

KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
KAUKAUNA, WI
