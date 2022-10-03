While eczema can emerge at any age, most cases develop in early childhood by the time kids turn five years old, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. Symptoms include itching, redness, fluid discharge, and the emergence of dry, flaky rashes. Otherwise referred to as atopic dermatitis, various allergens can aggravate symptoms of eczema including detergents, soaps, makeup products, pet dander, and more. Even lesser-known sources, such as candle fragrances, or the juices from fruits, veggies, or meats, can all prompt eczema flare-ups (via National Eczema Association). As per the Cleveland Clinic, as many as 15 million people in the U.S. experience eczema, although the National Eczema Association states this number may be as high as 31 million people. Most often seen on areas, such as the hands, feet, knees, insides of the elbows, or around the eyes, those with a family medical history of dermatitis tend to be more susceptible to the condition.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO