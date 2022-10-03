Read full article on original website
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
Dog's Reaction to Human Sister Going Off to College Makes Us Tear Up
It's never easy to see your kids go off to college, but it's extra hard for your pets. They have no idea why their human brother and sister isn't at home anymore. And seeing them wander around the house looking for their bestie can be absolutely heartbreaking. Take it from one woman on TikTok, who walked in on her German Shorthaired Pointer having a moment without his big sis.
Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Brand New 'House' Mom Just Gave Him Is Priceless
Oh, the things we do for our pets! They are our fur babies, after all, and we'd do anything we could to keep them healthy and happy. That includes buying them fun, new things...and then watching them destroy them. Sound relatable--you're totally not alone! Feline TikTok star @maventhegreat just gave...
Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings
One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
Golden Retriever's Precious Reaction to Seeing Mom and Dad Cuddling Is Going Viral
No one likes to be left out when their friends are spending time together, so it's important to include all of your friends when making plans. One dog knew the feeling of being left out, so he took matters into his own paws to make sure he was included. TikTok...
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Internet backs man after finding out girlfriend fed her dog the dinner he made for her
In a now viral post, online commenters were furious that this woman fed her dog her boyfriend's food and instead back the boyfriend after telling her to leave once he found out what she was up to.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
Dad-of-Three, 37, Bit His Tongue At Work And The Wound Mysteriously Never Healed: His Tongue And Voice Box Were Removed After It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Dad-of-three Scott Ruxton, 37, has been going through a tragic cancer battle. The Wales-based builder had to have his tongue and larynx, along with his lymph nodes, removed. He can’t speak, which means he can’t verbally tell his kids he loves them. Scott’s former partner of 11 years...
Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby
Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
