Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed
One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Hypebae
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
Hypebae
SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity
SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
Comments / 0