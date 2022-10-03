ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer discusses rising costs of fuel, baling hay

Like many farmers around the country, Roger Baker of Ohio is facing record high input prices. He says the cost of filling his on-farm fuel tank has changed drastically in recent years. “In April of 2018, I filled my 2,000-gallon off-road tank once for 82 cents and once for 79...
OHIO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dry weather aiding harvest pace, subsoil conditions decline

A climate expert says Mother Nature has provided favorable harvest conditions for Corn Belt farmers. Justin Glisan is the state climatologist for Iowa. “It’s a rapid harvest,” he said. “We saw similar conditions last year given how dry things were. It’s almost a mirror image of where we were last season with very dry conditions across much of the Corn Belt.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Beck’s expands Kansas territory

The largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the U.S. is expanding its Kansas territory to include the entire state. Beck’s says the expansion will add four million acres of corn and 1.8 million acres of soybeans to the current sales territory in the eastern third of Kansas, where it has served farmers for more than six years.
KANSAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Harvest running ahead of schedule in southwest Iowa

Harvest is in full swing for a southwest Iowa farmer. Dave McGargill says he started harvesting corn about a week ago and yields have been better than expected. “We’re probably two-thirds done with our corn right now,” he said. “I think everything’s going to be okay. We’re not setting any records by any means. We’re probably 30 bushels less than what had last year for an average.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Stalk quality concerns in Minnesota

Stalk integrity is a concern for some Corn Belt farmers. Carolyn Olson of Cottonwood in southwest Minnesota says the growing season was dry and recent winds have been strong. “So we’re all kind of holding our breath that things will keep standing. Nobody likes to harvest a mess, and at this point in the year you can have a lot of ear loss. So that’s definitely on our mind.”
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Inputs remain in limbo as inflation climbs

The head of a state corn board says inflation could complicate how farmers market their crop for 2023. Kelly Brunkhorst is with the Nebraska Corn Board. “That inflation that we talk about from food prices is now hitting input prices. I think there is a lot of concern because that risk is a lot higher because of the way input prices are.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Michigan’s harvest pace is evening out

Crop maturity in Michigan is near the five-year average with more corn and soybean harvest activity picking up. The USDA says corn condition improved to 66 percent good to excellent with 96 percent dented and 55 percent mature. Corn silage harvest reached 75 percent and grain is now 10 percent harvested.
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mild, largely dry weather covers much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, mild, mostly dry weather remains nearly ideal for corn and soybean maturation and harvesting. By October 2, three-quarters (75 percent) of the U.S. corn was fully mature, while 81 percent of the soybeans were dropping leaves. Isolated showers are just starting to overspread areas west of the Mississippi River.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Harvest trickles along in central Iowa

Corn harvest progress is lagging in parts of central Iowa. Channel Technical Agronomist Matt Nelson says spring planting delays pushed things back. “Really just some high moisture corn is about all we have taken out,” he said. “Even some silage still being chopped. We have a lot that will probably not be picked for at least another week.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Additional cases of HPAI detected in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection service have confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. NDA says a commercial flock in Eastern Nebraska’s York County and a backyard flock in Box Butte County in Western Nebraska have tested positive bringing the state’s total to 11.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Missouri Senate passes $40M ag tax credit package

Missouri lawmakers have approved Governor Parson’s $40 million ag tax credit package to close out the special session. On Tuesday, the State Senate passed legislation that would extend ag-related tax credits through 2028 to help biofuel producers, meat processors, urban farmers, and others in the industry. Democratic State Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

FFA membership is growing in Wisconsin

More young people from on and off the farm are showing an interest in FFA. Casey Denk is the Wisconsin State FFA President. Denk says Wisconsin FFA is seeing a big advancement in middle school membership. “We had to slow down during COVID, but now we’re all back in a full-swing year, and we’re seeing membership in middle school really amp up, so we’re very, very excited and we’re thinking we’re going to have high numbers again this year for our FFA membership.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

More largely dry weather ahead for the Heartland, late-season warmth for the Plains

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures in parts of the Rio Grande Valley and across the eastern one-third of the country, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in most areas west of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation throughout the northern...
FLORIDA STATE

