More young people from on and off the farm are showing an interest in FFA. Casey Denk is the Wisconsin State FFA President. Denk says Wisconsin FFA is seeing a big advancement in middle school membership. “We had to slow down during COVID, but now we’re all back in a full-swing year, and we’re seeing membership in middle school really amp up, so we’re very, very excited and we’re thinking we’re going to have high numbers again this year for our FFA membership.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO