Drought and severe weather have affected crops in many parts of the Western Corn Belt, but one farmer says yields are better than he anticipated. Southeast Nebraska farmer Logan Bredemeier says extreme heat in August took its toll on his soybean yields, which have ranged from 30-50 bushels an acre. “Beans are down pretty good from what they were last year. We’re sitting about average across our board. There have been some reports in our area of some really good bean yields, but they were really early planted ones.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO