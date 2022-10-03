Read full article on original website
Harvest running ahead of schedule in southwest Iowa
Harvest is in full swing for a southwest Iowa farmer. Dave McGargill says he started harvesting corn about a week ago and yields have been better than expected. “We’re probably two-thirds done with our corn right now,” he said. “I think everything’s going to be okay. We’re not setting any records by any means. We’re probably 30 bushels less than what had last year for an average.”
Dry weather aiding harvest pace, subsoil conditions decline
A climate expert says Mother Nature has provided favorable harvest conditions for Corn Belt farmers. Justin Glisan is the state climatologist for Iowa. “It’s a rapid harvest,” he said. “We saw similar conditions last year given how dry things were. It’s almost a mirror image of where we were last season with very dry conditions across much of the Corn Belt.”
Iowa farmer tackles input price volatility
An eastern Iowa farmer is changing the way he manages inputs to combat the volatile price environment. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, tells Brownfield he adjusted the timing of fertilizer applications this year. “I’d rather be a spring nitrogen applicator, but the past couple of years I’ve gone to the fall,” he said. “I know what my cost is in the fall and I don’t know what it’s going to be in the spring.”
Mild, largely dry weather covers much of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, mild, mostly dry weather remains nearly ideal for corn and soybean maturation and harvesting. By October 2, three-quarters (75 percent) of the U.S. corn was fully mature, while 81 percent of the soybeans were dropping leaves. Isolated showers are just starting to overspread areas west of the Mississippi River.
Southeast Nebraska farmer says yields are better than expected given challenges
Drought and severe weather have affected crops in many parts of the Western Corn Belt, but one farmer says yields are better than he anticipated. Southeast Nebraska farmer Logan Bredemeier says extreme heat in August took its toll on his soybean yields, which have ranged from 30-50 bushels an acre. “Beans are down pretty good from what they were last year. We’re sitting about average across our board. There have been some reports in our area of some really good bean yields, but they were really early planted ones.
Producer-owned processor breaks ground on $300 million facility in Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers have broken ground on a producer-owned beef processing plant that is expected to add more than $1 billion to the economy. North Platte-based Sustainable Beef LLC is expected to process 400,000 head of cattle per year, employ nearly 900 workers and add 1,000 jobs to the region. During...
Farmer discusses rising costs of fuel, baling hay
Like many farmers around the country, Roger Baker of Ohio is facing record high input prices. He says the cost of filling his on-farm fuel tank has changed drastically in recent years. “In April of 2018, I filled my 2,000-gallon off-road tank once for 82 cents and once for 79...
Michigan’s harvest pace is evening out
Crop maturity in Michigan is near the five-year average with more corn and soybean harvest activity picking up. The USDA says corn condition improved to 66 percent good to excellent with 96 percent dented and 55 percent mature. Corn silage harvest reached 75 percent and grain is now 10 percent harvested.
More largely dry weather ahead for the Heartland, late-season warmth for the Plains
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures in parts of the Rio Grande Valley and across the eastern one-third of the country, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in most areas west of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation throughout the northern...
FFA membership is growing in Wisconsin
More young people from on and off the farm are showing an interest in FFA. Casey Denk is the Wisconsin State FFA President. Denk says Wisconsin FFA is seeing a big advancement in middle school membership. “We had to slow down during COVID, but now we’re all back in a full-swing year, and we’re seeing membership in middle school really amp up, so we’re very, very excited and we’re thinking we’re going to have high numbers again this year for our FFA membership.”
Beck’s expands Kansas territory
The largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the U.S. is expanding its Kansas territory to include the entire state. Beck’s says the expansion will add four million acres of corn and 1.8 million acres of soybeans to the current sales territory in the eastern third of Kansas, where it has served farmers for more than six years.
Additional cases of HPAI detected in Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection service have confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. NDA says a commercial flock in Eastern Nebraska’s York County and a backyard flock in Box Butte County in Western Nebraska have tested positive bringing the state’s total to 11.
Inputs remain in limbo as inflation climbs
The head of a state corn board says inflation could complicate how farmers market their crop for 2023. Kelly Brunkhorst is with the Nebraska Corn Board. “That inflation that we talk about from food prices is now hitting input prices. I think there is a lot of concern because that risk is a lot higher because of the way input prices are.
Missouri Senate passes $40M ag tax credit package
Missouri lawmakers have approved Governor Parson’s $40 million ag tax credit package to close out the special session. On Tuesday, the State Senate passed legislation that would extend ag-related tax credits through 2028 to help biofuel producers, meat processors, urban farmers, and others in the industry. Democratic State Senator...
Fewer flex-fuel vehicles offered by automakers
A leader with Iowa Corn Growers Association says it’s getting more difficult for people to find flex-fuel vehicles. Flex-fuel vehicles are capable of running on higher blends of ethanol, which can benefit farmers, consumers, and the environment. Logan Lyon tells Brownfield, “Five-to-10 years ago flex-fuel vehicles were really easy...
Atrazine comment deadline is approaching
Friday is the last day for farmers to comment on EPA’s proposed revisions for atrazine. Tadd Nicholson, executive director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, says it’s not too late to tell the EPA about the role the herbicide plays in farming operations. “It’s too important...
