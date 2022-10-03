Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki
The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
mauinow.com
Maui Non Profit Directors Association honors Sakai, Sentry Insurance and Forsythe
Leonard Sakai was selected Maui Non Profit Directors Association Humanitarian of the Year for his work with Habitat for Humanity Maui, and Sentry Insurance captured the Community Business Award for its volunteer program with the PGA Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Anne-Marie Forsythe, executive director of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts...
mauinow.com
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
mauinow.com
In-person community Maui budget meetings begin on Monday
Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a series of community meetings in October to receive comments and recommendations from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024. “I’m excited to have these meetings in-person and to hear the suggestions from our residents...
mauinow.com
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
mauinow.com
More than 100 vendors and candidates host tables at Senior Fair, Oct. 29
About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled. About 25...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall to host fall open house for prospective families
Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.
mauinow.com
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 6-12
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here. The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and...
mauinow.com
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
mauinow.com
Local author to discuss Māhū’s place in Hawaiian and settler societies on Oct. 8
Kahala Johnson, a local author and Hawaiian activist, will discuss his chapter from the book “Civil Society in West Maui” during a public presentation at the Lahaina Public Library on Oct. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The chapter is called “Placed in the Middle: Serving Mana Māhū...
mauinow.com
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
mauinow.com
Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time
Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
mauinow.com
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
mauinow.com
Victorino hosts Talk story; Bissen gets Chamber endorsement
Talk Story with Mayor Michael Victorino, Wed, Oct 5. Join Mayor Victorino to talk story about Maui County’s post-pandemic progress and future plans. Share your concerns and suggestions with the Mayor. Food and beverage will be served. 5:30-7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 5, West Maui Veterans Hall, 198 Fleming Road,...
KHON2
Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest...
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
