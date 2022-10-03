Read full article on original website
Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb
The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
Remnants of Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Hercules Statue Unearthed in Greek Excavation
Remnants of a statue depicting Hercules that derives from ancient Roman times was unearthed during an excavation of an archeological site in Greece, according to a report by Greek City Times. The larger-than-life statue of a young Hercules, dated to the 2nd century C.E., was uncovered at a site formerly known to be the ancient city of Philippi, located the country’s northern region by researchers at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTH). The team was led by Natalia Poulos, a professor at AuTH, in collaboration with her colleagues there Anastasios Tantsis and Emeritus Professor Aristotle Menzos; 24 students (18 undergraduates, 3 postgraduates...
American tourist smashes two sculptures in the Vatican
In the Vatican Museums, an American tourist smashed one ancient Roman sculpture deliberately, then broke another as he tried to flee the scene.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
Why did the Roman Empire split in two?
The vast Roman Empire split into the Eastern Roman Empire and Western Roman Empire in the fourth century A.D.
Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years
Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.
Was ancient Egypt a desert?
Iconic images show Egypt as a sandy, arid place. But was ancient Egypt a desert, and is modern Egypt one today?
hypebeast.com
Archaeologists Unearth Neolithic Structure Older Than Stonehenge and the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza
Located in the outskirts of Prague, Czech Republic. Archaeologists have discovered a mysterious stone structure on the outskirts of Prague, Czech Republic that dates back over 7,000 years — older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids of Giza. The site measures approximately 180 feet and has been referred by...
Hoard of Islamic era gold and silver coins found behind Egyptian temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered a nearly 1,000-year-old cache of gold and silver coins behind a temple in Esna, a city located along the Nile River. The hoard, which was discovered by a team of researchers from Egypt's Supreme Council for Archaeology, includes coins minted throughout different parts of the Islamic era, which began in A.D. 610 (opens in new tab), when Muhammad received his first revelation, and lasted until approximately the 13th century (opens in new tab).
BBC
Gold coins hidden in 7th Century found in wall
Archaeologists in Israel say 44 pure gold coins dating to the 7th Century have been found hidden in a wall at a nature reserve. Weighing about 170g, the hoard found at the Hermon Stream (Banias) site was hidden during the Muslim conquest of the area in 635, experts estimated. They...
Atlas Obscura
Wasa Graffitilandia
Be prepared to feel confused, slightly sad, mesmerized, and curious when entering the premises: you are not in Vaasa anymore, that is for sure. The apocalyptic feel of a place that used to be a nest of joy, laughter, and amusement park rides closed down in 2015 and has since been vandalized and left for nature to take its place. But in 2021, a volunteer-run project took over and invited over a hundred artists to paint the walls, rooms, pillars, and even the trash cans.
Smithonian
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
Atlas Obscura
Green Thumb
The Motomachi shopping district of Yokohama can trace its roots back to 1860, when it began catering to the neighboring foreign quarters to become the center of Japan’s modernization, a phenomenon known in history as Bunmei-Kaika. The area retains much of its quasi-European atmosphere to this day, always bustling with retro-style cafés, bakeries, clothing stores, and small businesses.
Atlas Obscura
St Catherine's Passage
This narrow passage with an unusual set of arched beams, which seem to be keeping apart the walls of the medieval buildings on either side, has seen a remarkable turnaround since the Soviet era. A photograph taken in 1974 shows the buildings on one side being in a state of...
tripatini.com
In Egypt, in Awe - of 6,000 Years of History
I’m in Cairo on a hotel balcony overlooking the Nile River, a fantasy destination I’ve heard about my whole life - and at long last I’m here. I needed to take a minute and revel in that. And recognize that thanks to Overseas Adventure Travel’s (OAT) "Ancient Egypt and the Nile River Tour" I was about to begin a magical journey through 6,000 years of history. And then accept the hard truth. How do you capture 6,000 years of history in 1,200 words, the limit that many travel editors now impose on their writers? Usually my articles weave a story; this one’s not going to. I think all I can do is let you experience a little bit of Egypt the way I did.
Atlas Obscura
Freedom Monument
Whenever a monument is dedicated to freedom, this term has to be unpacked. Without delving too deep into semantics, freedom can personal or collective, and it can be intended as freedom to do something, or freedom from something undesirable. The Freedom Monument in Kočani refers to the struggle of the local people against outside aggressors, focussing specifically on the tumultuous events that took place during the 20th century.
Atlas Obscura
4 of History’s Most Epic Punch Bowls
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE OCTOBER 1, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for an astounding 70 years. As the United Kingdom enters a new, uncertain era after her death, it’s natural to have questions. What will a 21st-century British monarchy look like? What will happen to her corgis? Or, if you’re a food lover like me: What are they planning for the coronation banquet?
Atlas Obscura
Madame Chapeau Sculpture
Brussels is a treasure trove of fascinating artworks, especially in sculptural form. The humorous statue of Madame Chapeau by Tom Frantzen, located at the corner of Rue du Midi and Rue des Moineaux, may not stand out high above its illustrious pantheon of historical figures, locals, pissers, and cartoons, but it represents the very character of the city itself.
