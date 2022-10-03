ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
EGYPT
The Independent

Man of mystery discovered in Paris

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Remnants of Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Hercules Statue Unearthed in Greek Excavation

Remnants of a statue depicting Hercules that derives from ancient Roman times was unearthed during an excavation of an archeological site in Greece, according to a report by Greek City Times. The larger-than-life statue of a young Hercules, dated to the 2nd century C.E., was uncovered at a site formerly known to be the ancient city of Philippi, located the country’s northern region by researchers at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTH). The team was led by Natalia Poulos, a professor at AuTH, in collaboration with her colleagues there Anastasios Tantsis and Emeritus Professor Aristotle Menzos; 24 students (18 undergraduates, 3 postgraduates...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
LiveScience

Hoard of Islamic era gold and silver coins found behind Egyptian temple

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered a nearly 1,000-year-old cache of gold and silver coins behind a temple in Esna, a city located along the Nile River. The hoard, which was discovered by a team of researchers from Egypt's Supreme Council for Archaeology, includes coins minted throughout different parts of the Islamic era, which began in A.D. 610 (opens in new tab), when Muhammad received his first revelation, and lasted until approximately the 13th century (opens in new tab).
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Gold coins hidden in 7th Century found in wall

Archaeologists in Israel say 44 pure gold coins dating to the 7th Century have been found hidden in a wall at a nature reserve. Weighing about 170g, the hoard found at the Hermon Stream (Banias) site was hidden during the Muslim conquest of the area in 635, experts estimated. They...
MIDDLE EAST
Atlas Obscura

Wasa Graffitilandia

Be prepared to feel confused, slightly sad, mesmerized, and curious when entering the premises: you are not in Vaasa anymore, that is for sure. The apocalyptic feel of a place that used to be a nest of joy, laughter, and amusement park rides closed down in 2015 and has since been vandalized and left for nature to take its place. But in 2021, a volunteer-run project took over and invited over a hundred artists to paint the walls, rooms, pillars, and even the trash cans.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use

Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
SCIENCE
Atlas Obscura

Green Thumb

The Motomachi shopping district of Yokohama can trace its roots back to 1860, when it began catering to the neighboring foreign quarters to become the center of Japan’s modernization, a phenomenon known in history as Bunmei-Kaika. The area retains much of its quasi-European atmosphere to this day, always bustling with retro-style cafés, bakeries, clothing stores, and small businesses.
RETAIL
Atlas Obscura

St Catherine's Passage

This narrow passage with an unusual set of arched beams, which seem to be keeping apart the walls of the medieval buildings on either side, has seen a remarkable turnaround since the Soviet era. A photograph taken in 1974 shows the buildings on one side being in a state of...
TRAVEL
tripatini.com

In Egypt, in Awe - of 6,000 Years of History

I’m in Cairo on a hotel balcony overlooking the Nile River, a fantasy destination I’ve heard about my whole life - and at long last I’m here. I needed to take a minute and revel in that. And recognize that thanks to Overseas Adventure Travel’s (OAT) "Ancient Egypt and the Nile River Tour" I was about to begin a magical journey through 6,000 years of history. And then accept the hard truth. How do you capture 6,000 years of history in 1,200 words, the limit that many travel editors now impose on their writers? Usually my articles weave a story; this one’s not going to. I think all I can do is let you experience a little bit of Egypt the way I did.
WORLD
Atlas Obscura

Freedom Monument

Whenever a monument is dedicated to freedom, this term has to be unpacked. Without delving too deep into semantics, freedom can personal or collective, and it can be intended as freedom to do something, or freedom from something undesirable. The Freedom Monument in Kočani refers to the struggle of the local people against outside aggressors, focussing specifically on the tumultuous events that took place during the 20th century.
SOCIETY
Atlas Obscura

4 of History’s Most Epic Punch Bowls

THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE OCTOBER 1, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for an astounding 70 years. As the United Kingdom enters a new, uncertain era after her death, it’s natural to have questions. What will a 21st-century British monarchy look like? What will happen to her corgis? Or, if you’re a food lover like me: What are they planning for the coronation banquet?
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

Madame Chapeau Sculpture

Brussels is a treasure trove of fascinating artworks, especially in sculptural form. The humorous statue of Madame Chapeau by Tom Frantzen, located at the corner of Rue du Midi and Rue des Moineaux, may not stand out high above its illustrious pantheon of historical figures, locals, pissers, and cartoons, but it represents the very character of the city itself.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy