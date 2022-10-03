ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Campus Times

Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”

Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
COLLEGES
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Graduate School#School Counselor#Linus College#Linus K12#Linus High School#Financial
cuanschutz.edu

Medical Student Anna Lee Receives ARCS Scholarship

Lee was recognized for her research in the lab of surgery professor Kia Washington, MD. ARCS Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting academically outstanding students in science, engineering, math, technology, and medical research, has awarded a $7,500 scholarship to Anna Lee, a second-year medical student at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
CHARITIES
960 The Ref

To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees

In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Phys.org

Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes

If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
COLLEGES
The Tab

Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating

English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
COLLEGES
AMA

Value of medical student research extends beyond career planning

Conducting research as a medical student can help you map out your career. But does it lead to a career in academic medicine? Not necessarily. $64 for a four-year membership–only $17 per year. Plus–a gift!. Kaplan: Save 30% on USMLE test prep. Supporting you today as a medical...
EDUCATION
Retirement Daily

Completing the FAFSA – Quick Tips to Get You Started

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is your gateway to financial aid for college. The FAFSA opens for seniors, returning students, and adult learners October 1 each year. This form garners a lot of interest – and produces much anxiety – for the families filling it out. Luckily, you can approach this form with confidence given the right advice and tools.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy