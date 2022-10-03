Read full article on original website
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Campus Times
Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”
Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
14 Most Useless College Degrees Employers Don't Want Today
A college degree is still a vital part of finding a good-paying job. However, these 14 degrees are not as useful as others.
Fund set up for family of Wellington High School student
WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wellington High School said that one of its students has died following an accident Monday. Officials stated: It is with great sadness that WHS must announce the passing of one of our students who was in an accident last night. We will have local clergy and school counselors available […]
cuanschutz.edu
Medical Student Anna Lee Receives ARCS Scholarship
Lee was recognized for her research in the lab of surgery professor Kia Washington, MD. ARCS Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting academically outstanding students in science, engineering, math, technology, and medical research, has awarded a $7,500 scholarship to Anna Lee, a second-year medical student at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
College Professors Are Revealing What Students Don't Understand About Their Work, And I Am Diligently Taking Notes
"95% of the time, the answer is in the syllabus."
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
The Tab
Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating
English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
4 Cheap Alternatives To Buying College Textbooks
The average full-time, in-state undergraduate student pays $1,226 for books and supplies each academic year. As a former first-generation college student, Josh Lachs said these textbook costs can come...
Community supports McLain High School students returning to class
TULSA, Okla. — People gathered outside McLain High School to welcome students back to the classroom Thursday morning, nearly a week after a student was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the school’s homecoming game. Terron Yarbrough, 17, was killed in the shooting...
Longtime Georgetown College employee steps into presidency: ‘This place deserves loving care’
Rosemary Allen has worked at Georgetown College for 38 years. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to hold the role of president at the school.
AMA
Value of medical student research extends beyond career planning
Conducting research as a medical student can help you map out your career. But does it lead to a career in academic medicine? Not necessarily. $64 for a four-year membership–only $17 per year. Plus–a gift!. Kaplan: Save 30% on USMLE test prep. Supporting you today as a medical...
Completing the FAFSA – Quick Tips to Get You Started
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is your gateway to financial aid for college. The FAFSA opens for seniors, returning students, and adult learners October 1 each year. This form garners a lot of interest – and produces much anxiety – for the families filling it out. Luckily, you can approach this form with confidence given the right advice and tools.
