ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
WALKER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge Drug Bust

Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

RECALL ROUNDUP - Friday, Oct. 7. Recalls include cheese, tea kettles, and bicycle bag straps. Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of Devin Page Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the three-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet on April 12, 2022.
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Check out BRG's Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch

As you wake up Friday, October 7, you’ll see thousands of pink pumpkins pop up overnight at all three BRG campuses – Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension. Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at BRG Oct. 7. Updated: 2 hours ago. You can take photos and bring home...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy