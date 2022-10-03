Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU vs Tennessee Preview w/ Former UT DB Corey Gaines, Foodie Friday
RECALL ROUNDUP - Friday, Oct. 7. Recalls include cheese, tea kettles, and bicycle bag straps. Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of Devin Page Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the three-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet on April 12, 2022.
WAFB.com
LPSO asking for help in string of vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs
Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning headlines. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, second to skin cancer.
WAFB.com
2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
WAFB.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge Drug Bust
Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
WAFB.com
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
WAFB.com
Check out BRG's Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch
As you wake up Friday, October 7, you’ll see thousands of pink pumpkins pop up overnight at all three BRG campuses – Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension. Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at BRG Oct. 7. Updated: 2 hours ago. You can take photos and bring home...
