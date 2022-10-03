ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town

It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Julianne Hough's Fans Are Blown Away By Her New Hair—Are You Sure That's Not Taylor Swift?!

Julianne Hough is the latest A-lister to get bangs, and her fans are completely blown away by how different the simple cut has made her look! The 33-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro shared her stunning hair transformation with her fans via a three-image carousel on Instagram on September 14th – and we can confirm that she, and the new ‘do – looks flawless from every angle!
The Independent

Evan Rachel Wood says she turns Madonna into a ‘sociopath’ in Weird Al movie

Evan Rachel Wood has teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.The Westworld actor stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s titular comedy musician and cult hero in the movie, which will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist.Ahead of the film’s 4 November release, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her parodied version of the “Like a Virgin” singer.“She’s very conniving and completely just using Weird Al, and everything she does is a pathological lie to get ahead in her...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Unveils New Song Title ‘Karma’ From ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has released another new song title from her upcoming Midnights album, which arrives on Oct. 21. At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, Swift dropped another “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode on TikTok to reveal Track 11’s song name, “Karma.” As with previous episodes, Swift spun a bingo cage that dropped a ball with the track number and she picked up a red phone to deliver the song name that corresponds in the track list. On Tuesday, she revealed Track Nine “Bejeweled” and  shared Track Three “Anti-Hero”  on Sunday, while last week she revealed Track Two “Maroon” and Track Six “Midnight Rain.” She...
