Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Madonna, 64, seen ‘booty dancing’ at LaQuan Smith’s NYFW afterparty
There’s no stopping Madge. The 64-year-old “Material Girl” pop icon has spent the past month partying her way around Manhattan, so naturally she brought her twerking skills to New York Fashion Week. Madonna hit designer LaQuan Smith’s fashion show on the Intrepid on Monday night, and then...
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health
Bruce Willis is continuing to stay strong after announcing both his retirement and aphasia diagnosis. On Saturday, September 3, the actor was spotted in Santa Monica grabbing a morning meal with a friend. The action star wore a casual outfit consisting of simple gray pants, black tennis shoes, a white button-down shirt and a beige baseball cap.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'having fun' as the rumored couple is spotted getting cozy in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday...
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town
It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
Julianne Hough's Fans Are Blown Away By Her New Hair—Are You Sure That's Not Taylor Swift?!
Julianne Hough is the latest A-lister to get bangs, and her fans are completely blown away by how different the simple cut has made her look! The 33-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro shared her stunning hair transformation with her fans via a three-image carousel on Instagram on September 14th – and we can confirm that she, and the new ‘do – looks flawless from every angle!
Yolanda Hadid Approves of Daughter Gigi Hadid’s Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio: She’s ‘Over the Moon’
Mom’s approval. Yolanda Hadid is “over the moon” that her daughter Gigi Hadid has moved on with Leonardo DiCaprio following her drama with the model’s ex Zayn Malik, an insider tells In Touch. “She has not and will not forgive Zayn for getting into an altercation...
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals ‘complicated marriage’ in 'no holds barred' memoir
"Girls Trip" actress Jada Pinkett Smith tells all in her new untitled memoir, which covers "a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal discovery."
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Evan Rachel Wood says she turns Madonna into a ‘sociopath’ in Weird Al movie
Evan Rachel Wood has teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.The Westworld actor stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s titular comedy musician and cult hero in the movie, which will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist.Ahead of the film’s 4 November release, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her parodied version of the “Like a Virgin” singer.“She’s very conniving and completely just using Weird Al, and everything she does is a pathological lie to get ahead in her...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Naomi Watts was told her acting career would end after turning 40: ‘That made me so mad’
Naomi Watts is opening up about some negative comments she received since starting her career in Hollywood. The successful actress revealed that she was told that her career would be over when she turned 40. The star says she was told: “You better get a lot done because...
Dua Lipa ‘smitten’ on Trevor Noah date, in ‘early’ stages of getting acquainted
Dua Lipa was darn near levitating during her dinner date with Trevor Noah earlier this week, Page Six has exclusively learned. The London-born pop star, 27, and the South African comedian, 38, were spotted Wednesday night sharing an intimate meal at Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village, which an insider tells us was a place of Noah’s choosing.
Taylor Swift Unveils New Song Title ‘Karma’ From ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has released another new song title from her upcoming Midnights album, which arrives on Oct. 21. At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, Swift dropped another “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode on TikTok to reveal Track 11’s song name, “Karma.” As with previous episodes, Swift spun a bingo cage that dropped a ball with the track number and she picked up a red phone to deliver the song name that corresponds in the track list. On Tuesday, she revealed Track Nine “Bejeweled” and shared Track Three “Anti-Hero” on Sunday, while last week she revealed Track Two “Maroon” and Track Six “Midnight Rain.” She...
