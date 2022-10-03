Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle police to add extra patrols in University District
Seattle police will have extra patrols in the University District beginning Thursday at the earliest, the department said. The additional patrols come after a Sunday shooting that injured four University of Washington students. Officials also cited an increase in personal and property crime in the area. Police did not specify...
Yakima Herald Republic
Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kirkland ranked third-best place to live in U.S. by Money magazine
Kirkland is the third-best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine's most recent ranking. The personal finance magazine ranks locations by nine factors including cost of living, economic opportunity, education, diversity, the local housing market and quality of life. The cities that clinched the #1 and #2...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jill Biden to visit Tacoma and Seattle, speak at Patty Murray fundraiser
First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
Yakima Herald Republic
The vast reach of Seattle’s small but mighty jazz community
Kassa Overall still has his 206 phone number. Musicians of all stripes have always been drawn toward industry hubs like New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee, and the call to jazz mecca NYC is especially strong for young jazz players like Overall, who split for the Big Apple shortly after graduating from Oberlin College and Conservatory in 2005.
Yakima Herald Republic
Notebook: Explaining UW’s offensive bounce-back, Rome Odunze’s emergence and more
But the process was imperfect. In No. 21 Washington’s 40-32 road loss at UCLA, UW scored a touchdown on its opening drive for a fifth consecutive game — capping a 10-play, 75-yard march with a 33-yard strike from Michael Penix Jr. to Rome Odunze. It yielded seven points,...
