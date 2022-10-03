States that consume the most natural gas
The biggest consumers of natural gas are states in the Midwest, including Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio, as well as those across the western U.S. that experience colder temperatures, such as the Rocky Mountain states of Wyoming and Colorado. New York residents also used a large amount of natural gas last year compared with their northeastern neighbors in New England. New York homes use more natural gas for heating than the average for the U.S., according to the EIA .
