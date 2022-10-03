Natural gas prices are at a record high—here's what that means as the weather cools

The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought. Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO