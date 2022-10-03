ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

York News-Times

New sign sends greetings to downtown

YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
Hastings, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Hastings, NE
Society
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Hastings Library adds new property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Public Library will soon have a new space for locals to utilize after acquiring the property that sits adjacent to it. It hopes to add an outdoor element for visitors. The land was purchased by the Hastings Library Foundation for about $225,000. There is no estimate on how much money the library will continue to fundraise for this project, but they say its the start of a chance to grow.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services

KEARNEY, Neb. — A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
KEARNEY, NE
#Hastings College#Harvestfest#The Prairie Loft Center
KSNB Local4

Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu

YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
YORK COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KSNB Local4

Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
JUNIATA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Hub

Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road

KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
KEARNEY, NE

