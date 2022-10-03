Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
York News-Times
New sign sends greetings to downtown
YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.
1011now.com
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library adds new property
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Public Library will soon have a new space for locals to utilize after acquiring the property that sits adjacent to it. It hopes to add an outdoor element for visitors. The land was purchased by the Hastings Library Foundation for about $225,000. There is no estimate on how much money the library will continue to fundraise for this project, but they say its the start of a chance to grow.
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
KSNB Local4
Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KSNB Local4
Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
KSNB Local4
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
