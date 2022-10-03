One of country music's rising new Nashville singers and songwriters Wyatt Putman is about to take the stage at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wyatt whose hometown is just down the road in Springhill just below Hope, Arkansas is pumped about coming back to his hometown area for an all-new show. A lot has happened since the last time he was here last year, he has been working on a new album with new songs he has written for an upcoming album with plans to release a new single this fall.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO