abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle in reference to theft
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle in reference to a theft that took place on September 19. If you have any information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at 574-891-2349.
WANE-TV
‘It was dark and I did not see them’: Suspect in hit-and-run tried to wipe blood from her vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman charged in the killing of a 13-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County this past weekend tried to clean up blood and knock out dents left on her Jeep Liberty in order to conceal her involvement, according to newly released court documents.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police looking for shooting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit is looking for help identifying a shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD Detective Bureua at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip on the anonymous P3 app.
WOWO News
One dead after crash in southeast Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show...
Calhoun Co. man accused of shooting at neighbor’s car
A man was arrested after a car was shot at near Marshall on Wednesday.
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
wtvbam.com
Woman saved from burning SUV following two vehicle crash on Old 27 in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Quick thinking by a witness to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Old 27 just north of Pearl Road possibly saved the life of a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles when it caught on fire. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Silver Alert for Allen County woman cancelled
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Patsy Dafforn, an 82 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913. Patsy...
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Looking for Man who has Several Active Arrest Warrants
Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate Jeffry Elliott, a man who has several active arrest warrants in Michigan…including absconding on bond. The APD posted the image (below) on their social media Tuesday. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
WKHM
Jackson County Sherriff Officials Investigate Alleged Human Trafficking
The parents of a 19-year-old Texas woman took to social media and claimed that their daughter was a victim of human trafficking and was in Jackson. Jackson County Sherriff Officials were alerted to the post(s), then identified and interviewed the alleged victim. Upon verification of her identity, she was interviewed...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found horse
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a horse that was found Tuesday. According to authorities, the horse was found near the intersection of Jonesville and Thompson roads. A photo of the horse can be seen above. Anyone who owns the horse, or anyone who knows...
WANE-TV
Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
WOWO News
Man from Fort Wayne among two Aryan Circle members convicted for violent attack
WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne,...
WANE-TV
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Fox17
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
WOWO News
Police confiscate gun from student at Northside High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A message to parents said that a gun was confiscated from a student Monday at Northside High School. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the message said that school staff were notified by students about suspicious activity by another student. When officials investigated, they found a handgun in the student’s possession. The handgun was then taken by police. No direct threat was made to students or staff.
