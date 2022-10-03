ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWO News

Fort Wayne police looking for shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit is looking for help identifying a shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD Detective Bureua at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip on the anonymous P3 app.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One dead after crash in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Silver Alert for Allen County woman cancelled

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Patsy Dafforn, an 82 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913. Patsy...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wlen.com

Adrian Police Looking for Man who has Several Active Arrest Warrants

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate Jeffry Elliott, a man who has several active arrest warrants in Michigan…including absconding on bond. The APD posted the image (below) on their social media Tuesday. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
ADRIAN, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
WANE-TV

Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
HICKSVILLE, OH
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
Fox17

MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
WOWO News

Police confiscate gun from student at Northside High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A message to parents said that a gun was confiscated from a student Monday at Northside High School. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the message said that school staff were notified by students about suspicious activity by another student. When officials investigated, they found a handgun in the student’s possession. The handgun was then taken by police. No direct threat was made to students or staff.
FORT WAYNE, IN

