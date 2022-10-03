ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton County, NE

Kearney Hub

Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Stanton County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, NE
County
Stanton County, NE
Hastings, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard

HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
HARVARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender

STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
STANTON, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities are investigating after body found east of Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a central Nebraska road Wednesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol says the body was located near Harvard. NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said the body was located by a person working in the area just east of Harvard,...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road

KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police arrest man on shoplifting, possession charges

A shoplifting call leads to an arrest by Norfolk Police Saturday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 2400 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Employees informed officers that a man had left the store without paying for his merchandise and was running from the area.
NORFOLK, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KEARNEY, NE

