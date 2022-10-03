Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
Kearney Hub
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
News Channel Nebraska
One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities are investigating after body found east of Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a central Nebraska road Wednesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol says the body was located near Harvard. NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said the body was located by a person working in the area just east of Harvard,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
KSNB Local4
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Walmart shoplifting suspect arrested for outstanding warrants, meth possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man suspected of shoplifting at a northeast Nebraska Walmart was arrested on several other charges, including suspected meth possession. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, officers were called to the Norfolk Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue Saturday afternoon. A male suspect had reportedly left the store...
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest man on shoplifting, possession charges
A shoplifting call leads to an arrest by Norfolk Police Saturday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 2400 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Employees informed officers that a man had left the store without paying for his merchandise and was running from the area.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
