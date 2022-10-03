Read full article on original website
Related
ramapo.edu
Open House
We are very excited to welcome you to our campus for our Open House event. We have a fun and informative day planned for you and your family. The day begins at 10:00am and wraps up around 1:00pm. Highlights of the day include:. Presentations by College Leadership, Academic Deans, Career...
ramapo.edu
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
MAHWAH, N.J. — Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
ramapo.edu
David Sacks, expert on U.S.-Taiwan relations, to speak at Ramapo College
MAHWAH, N.J. – David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, will be a guest speaker at Ramapo College of New Jersey. The talk, followed by a Q&A period, will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. in the Trustees Pavilion on the Mahwah campus.
ramapo.edu
Ramapo College of New Jersey to Inaugurate Dr. Cindy R. Jebb as Fifth President in Institution’s History
MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY—Ramapo College of New Jersey will hold the formal inauguration ceremony for its fifth college president, Dr. Cindy R. Jebb, on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Dr. Jebb joined the state college in 2021, after retiring from the U.S. Army and her post as the first woman Dean of the Academic Board at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The inauguration ceremony begins in the Arena of the Bill Bradley Sports and Recreation Center at 2 p.m., followed immediately by a reception. Doors to the Arena open at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0