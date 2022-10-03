MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY—Ramapo College of New Jersey will hold the formal inauguration ceremony for its fifth college president, Dr. Cindy R. Jebb, on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Dr. Jebb joined the state college in 2021, after retiring from the U.S. Army and her post as the first woman Dean of the Academic Board at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The inauguration ceremony begins in the Arena of the Bill Bradley Sports and Recreation Center at 2 p.m., followed immediately by a reception. Doors to the Arena open at 1 p.m.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO