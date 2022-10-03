Read full article on original website
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Central Minnesota Ghost Hunters Can Tell You If Your House is Haunted
If your house was haunted would you want to know? Those pops and creaky sounds your house makes are most likely caused by your house contracting and expanding, but what if it's something else? That's where the Central Minnesota Ghost Hunters come in. Below you'll learn about the group from...
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect
It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
MnDOT Shares Hilarious Halloween Reminder With Road Sign
Who knew that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was so clever? A recent sign is going somewhat viral for its cleverness and fun play on words all in honor of Halloween. In late August, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a hilarious meme about zipper merging. At the time, the...
