wrtv.com
Johnson County food pantry low on food, community steps in
JOHNSON COUNTY — A food pantry in Johnson County is low on food. It has made it difficult for them to provide resources to food insecure senior citizens. Johnson County Senior Services provides a multitude of services ranging from transportation to food services. They even deliver food to those most in need.
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
wrtv.com
Greenwood, Center Grove, Clark Pleasant schools to get money for school security
GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood wants to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help three school districts across the city with school security. Pending final approval, Greenwood, Center Grove and Clark-Pleasant schools will split the money. Each district can be reimbursed for up...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source
All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Current Publishing
Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum
The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County’s Oct. 4 forum featuring candidates for Indiana Statehouse races became a one-sided affair after all five Republican invitees decided not to attend. The event at Carmel City Hall was designed to allow voters to hear from Republican and Democratic candidates in...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
munciejournal.com
IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians Create New Integrated Team to Provide Vascular Services
MUNCIE, IN —Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Physicians is excited to announce a brand new, integrated team of highly skilled physicians from different areas of the hospital brought together to ensure patients can seamlessly flow through every step of their treatment, all in one convenient location. The team is...
Neighbors, businesses ready for 76th Irvington Halloween Festival
The 76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off officially at the end of the month, but ahead of time, the buzz in the neighborhood has already set in.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wyrz.org
Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall
(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
Duke Energy warns of phone scam, energy assistance program now open
The caller claimed that they were from Duke Energy and said Hall needed to pay his bill immediately or that they were going to shut his energy off.
Current Publishing
Owner hopes to retool space after Main Street Poke closes
Main Street Poke served its final customers Oct. 2, but owner Dave Tang is not finished serving Carmel restaurant customers at the location. “We have really enjoyed serving the Carmel community the past five years but have struggled to make ends meet with rising food and labor costs this past year,” Tang said. “It was very touching the past week for so many of our regulars and fans who made sure to come by for one last time and to also say thanks to our staff. I know they appreciated those visits very much.”
WISH-TV
Lawyer for anti-abortion student group discusses lawsuit against Noblesville Schools
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The lawyer for the Noblesville Students for Life club at Noblesville High School said at the heart of their lawsuit is an allegation of retaliation from the school administration for forming an anti-abortion student group. Zachary Kester is the attorney for the group. He told...
WISH-TV
IU researcher says a study found teachers grade students based on socio-economic background
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University researcher who co-authored a research study said that the teachers in the study graded students based on their socio-economic backgrounds. Jessica Calarco is an associate sociology professor at Indiana University. “That’s because students have very different home lives outside of school. Not every...
