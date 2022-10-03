WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires

Read full article on original website
Fox 59
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
Police find man dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
Diversion agreement in case of ex-Carmel cop charged with Facebook harassment
A former Carmel police officer accused of harassment against a candidate for Clay County Sheriff and a special prosecutor have reached a pretrial diversion agreement.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
Fox 59
Federal fugitive captured in Boone County after fleeing crash, police say
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County captured a federal fugitive from Lafayette who tried to run away from the scene of a crash on I-65. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to a crash on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129. They found an inverted vehicle and learned a person involved in the crash had run away from the scene.
Fox 59
Calif. man arrested near Greenfield with 20 lbs of fentanyl gets nearly 4 years in prison
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A California man found to have roughly 20 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills after being pulled over near Greenfield was sentenced to almost four years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Felix Becerra-Aguilera, age 40, was sentenced to 45 months in...
WISH-TV
Indiana police: 1 airlifted to hospital after passenger vehicle crashes into semi
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle that left one person airlifted to the hospital. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 westbound near the 23 mile-marker. That’s at the State Road 59 interchange that leads to Brazil.
Fox 59
Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
cbs4indy.com
Surveillance video shows woman get carjacked and shot at Indy gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men who carjacked and then shot a woman at a gas station on West Morris Avenue. Police said the woman stopped at the Sunoco station just after midnight to fill up her gas tank. As she goes to return the nozzle, two men dressed in all black can be seen approaching her.
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
Officials still investigating deadly fire
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
Fox 59
Greenfield teens arrested, accused of stealing man’s Air Force Ones in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents. Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The...
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Fox 59
Paoli man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. The Vermilion County […]
