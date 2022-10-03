ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Credit Default Swaps#Blow Out#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
US News and World Report

HSBC Taps JP Morgan for Potential Canada Exit -Source

TORONTO (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars, as it...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Rating agency Fitch downgrades UK credit outlook

Rating agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative” from “stable” on Wednesday, citing risks posed by the measures announced in the chancellor’s mini-budget. “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth...
BUSINESS
The Independent

BoE intervention ‘stopped Sterling spiral’ as Fitch cuts credit rating

A ratings agency has downgraded the UK’s credit rating following the chancellor’s widely criticised “mini-Buget”.Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative" from “stable" on Wednesday.It comes days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor’s following Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement to MPs in the Commons on 23 September.At the end of last month Moody’s, another ratings agency, criticised the UK government over its unfunded tax cuts.In a stinging rebuke to Mr Kwarteng’s plans, Fitch said: “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy