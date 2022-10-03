Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wall Street still hates cash more than stocks even as the 'TINA' trade collapses and bond yields soar, Bank of America says
Wall Street has yet to reach "full capitulation" as cash remains more hated than stocks, according to Bank of America. It's an odd dilemma given the sharp decline in stocks this year and the attractive yields on cash. "From a risk/reward perspective, cash's profile has markedly improved relative to equities,"...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
The British pound falls again after the IMF's stinging attack on the UK's $48 billion tax-cutting plan
The pound slid Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund sharply criticized the UK's plan for tax cuts. The IMF said it could derail the Bank of England's efforts to tame inflation, running at four-decade highs. The UK's currency hit a record low Monday, as the UK tax plan roiled financial...
Rate hike bonanza among major central banks hits two decade peak in September
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Major developed central banks delivered in September rate hikes at a pace and scale not seen in at least two decades, ramping up their fight against multi-decade high inflation with little let-up in sight.
US News and World Report
HSBC Taps JP Morgan for Potential Canada Exit -Source
TORONTO (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars, as it...
Credit Suisse in market spotlight despite moves to calm concerns
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) saw its shares slide by as much as 11.5% and its bonds hit record lows on Monday before clawing back some of the losses amid concerns about the lender’s ability to restructure its business without asking for more money.
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
Rating agency Fitch downgrades UK credit outlook
Rating agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative” from “stable” on Wednesday, citing risks posed by the measures announced in the chancellor’s mini-budget. “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth...
BoE intervention ‘stopped Sterling spiral’ as Fitch cuts credit rating
A ratings agency has downgraded the UK’s credit rating following the chancellor’s widely criticised “mini-Buget”.Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative" from “stable" on Wednesday.It comes days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor’s following Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement to MPs in the Commons on 23 September.At the end of last month Moody’s, another ratings agency, criticised the UK government over its unfunded tax cuts.In a stinging rebuke to Mr Kwarteng’s plans, Fitch said: “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could...
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
msn.com
U.S. dollar’s dominance tends to hurt these sectors of the stock market less, says RBC
The stronger U.S. dollar is “a clear negative” for the S&P 500, but stocks in areas such as financials, utilities and real-estate investment trusts appear more insulated to the “doldrums” of the currency’s strengthening historically, according to RBC Capital Markets. While the performance of U.S....
Comments / 0