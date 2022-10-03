A ratings agency has downgraded the UK’s credit rating following the chancellor’s widely criticised “mini-Buget”.Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative" from “stable" on Wednesday.It comes days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor’s following Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement to MPs in the Commons on 23 September.At the end of last month Moody’s, another ratings agency, criticised the UK government over its unfunded tax cuts.In a stinging rebuke to Mr Kwarteng’s plans, Fitch said: “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could...

