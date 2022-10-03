Read full article on original website
Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action
A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
African countries urge rich nations to honour $100bn climate finance pledge
Ministers rebuke ‘shameful’ failure to meet promises of funding to help poorer countries cope with climate crisis ahead of UN Cop27 summit
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community involves the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU — and Turkey. Russia is the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter in the war Belarus. “What you will see here is that Europe stands in solidarity against the Russian invasion in Ukraine,” Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told reporters at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic, where the gathering was taking place.
King Charles Swerves Potential 'Constitutional Crisis' Over Climate Talks
Royal biographer Robert Jobson told Newsweek: "As Prince of Wales, he had intended to go to COP and make a big speech," but that as king, there may be conflict.
UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle’ for survival
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating.
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
‘It’s scary – things are escalating fast’: protesters fill UK streets to highlight climate crisis and cost of living
Organisers hail largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for years as people turn out in over 50 towns and cities
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
A secretive legal system lets fossil fuel investors sue countries over policies to keep oil and gas in the ground – podcast
A new barrier to climate action is opening up in an obscure and secretive part of international trade law, which fossil fuel investors are using to sue countries if policy decisions go against them. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to experts about the investor-state dispute...
People of colour have been shut out of the climate debate. Social justice is the key to a greener world
“Equity is not an issue for us. We’re here to save the world.”. From 1986 to 1990, I worked in an inner London borough as an environmental policy adviser. I worked on raising awareness of local environmental issues, paying special attention to those affecting the borough’s lower-income residents. There were very few jobs such as this in local government, and I was the only Black person employed in one.
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang
The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against holding a debate on alleged widespread abuses in China's Xinjiang region after intense lobbying by Beijing, in a major setback for Western nations. But in a moment of drama, countries on the 47-member council in Geneva voted 19-17 against holding a debate on human rights in Xinjiang, with 11 nations abstaining.
Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism
The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
‘I have a voice’: African activists struggle to attend UN climate talks in Egypt
Young campaigners from the continent most affected by the climate crisis face financial and accreditation difficulties for Cop27
Democrats seek revenge after Opec+ cuts oil production ahead of midterms – live
Three lawmakers come out with bill that essentially declares Saudi Arabia is no longer an ally of Washington
COP27 must address challenges of the developing world
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Next month's U.N. climate summit must do more to include the developing world, financial and industry leaders told the Reuters IMPACT conference this week, as global warming reaches a critical juncture for the poorest nations.
Hope amid climate chaos: ‘We are in a race between Armageddon and awesome’
Every one of us will love someone who is still alive in 2100, says climate campaigner Ayisha Siddiqa. That loved one will either face a world in climate chaos or a clean, green utopia, depending on what we do today. It’s a powerful reason for action, providing hope that the...
West Africa’s fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them
All along West Africa’s coastline, women play a vital role in the fisheries sector as processors, traders and distributors. But they face many challenges – like job insecurity, a lack of finance, availability of fish and child care – and they’re also vulnerable to shocks, like the COVID pandemic.
The Guardian view on Cop27: climate justice must take centre stage
Speaking to the Guardian last month, Belize’s representative to the UN vividly described the havoc wreaked on his country by global heating. “Loss and damage is already occurring,” said Carlos Fuller. “Severe erosion is altering communities; drought and floods [are] affecting farmers and causing infrastructure damage; [there is] coral bleaching; salt water intrusion is affecting the water supply.” From the catastrophic recent floods in Pakistan to the ongoing drought emergency in Kenya, similarly disastrous impacts are blighting developing nations across the globe. Many lack the economic resources to cope with new climate threats, which are overwhelmingly the consequence of historic carbon emissions by the world’s richest countries.
Biden says he is evaluating alternatives after disappointing OPEC+ decision
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and said the United States was looking at its alternatives.
