Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio’s Ryan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has received campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that’s disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who’s seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it’s disturbing that the governor doesn’t support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved $400 million in incentives for two electric vehicle battery factories. The plants will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Now lawmakers must approve the incentives that would come from a fund Michigan created to help land major business expansions. Energy-storage company Our Next Energy plans its $1.6 billion factory in a township outside Detroit. The Chinese manufacturer Gotion plans a $2.4 billion plant in Big Rapids in northern Michigan. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act requires batteries to be made in the USA for electric vehicles to qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes
It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, but its effects are still being felt across the state as residents contend with closed schools, power outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and lost loved ones. Many survivors are still in the dark or relying on generators....
Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term was mandatory after Stephan Cannon was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn. Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020. Cannon told Dorn’s family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter.
California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard.
