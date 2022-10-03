As chaos returns to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport once more, passengers waiting hours in line to get to security call it the “worst airport ever”. Despite measures taken by the airport to limit the daily number of passengers, it seems Schiphol cannot escape the never-ending queues. After laying off thousands of employees during the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport is now left short staffed and uncapable of managing all the passengers. As if having insufficient staff to begin with was not enough to cause chaos, even the workers who are currently at the airport are leaving, as their extra hourly allowance was taken away at the end of August.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO