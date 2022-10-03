Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line
For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year. Viking has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate
Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
A 443-foot long Viking cruise ship collided with cargo ship with 'no significant injuries'
A Viking cruise ship collided with another vessel over the weekend, the cruise line said. The Viking Kvasir – a 443-foot long ship that can accommodate 190 passengers and 50 crew members – collided with a cargo ship in heavy fog on Sunday morning, a Viking spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The incident took place near Wesel, Germany.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face Aggressive Rival
MSC wants to force its way into the top tier of the family-friendly cruise lines alongside Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) . At the moment, the cruise line has been operating out of both Miami and Port Canaveral using low prices...
traveltomorrow.com
Schiphol called “worst airport ever” as chaos returns to the airport, again
As chaos returns to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport once more, passengers waiting hours in line to get to security call it the “worst airport ever”. Despite measures taken by the airport to limit the daily number of passengers, it seems Schiphol cannot escape the never-ending queues. After laying off thousands of employees during the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport is now left short staffed and uncapable of managing all the passengers. As if having insufficient staff to begin with was not enough to cause chaos, even the workers who are currently at the airport are leaving, as their extra hourly allowance was taken away at the end of August.
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
Hurricane Ian disrupts major cruise line itineraries. Here are the major changes so far.
Major cruise lines have adjusted plans due to Hurricane Ian, in some cases changing nearly entire itineraries or canceling sailings altogether. Norwegian Cruise Line rerouted a Sept. 25 round-trip cruise from Miami with scheduled stops in George Town, Grand Cayman, Roatán, Honduras, and Harvest Caye, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, a spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The Norwegian Sky will instead visit San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Nassau in the Bahamas.
traveltomorrow.com
Amsterdam Schiphol loses flights to Brussels Airport
Amsterdam Schiphol’s airport announced last week it is extending the daily passenger cap until at least March 2023. As a result, airlines are either moving their business to other airports or simply stop selling tickets to Dutch customers. It is extremely disappointing and unacceptable that Schiphol continues to leave...
Narcity
Flair Airlines Has Cheap Flights From Calgary To Vancouver & You Can Fly For Under $49
If you're already thinking about how to bring some excitement to a long Alberta winter, Flair Airlines has got you covered as they're offering some super cheap flight deals and you can fly from Calgary to Vancouver for less than $50. Flair Airlines has kicked off a new deal with...
Rick Steves discusses his new TV series Rick Steves Art of Europe
Rick Steves is a popular television host, best-selling guidebook author, travel writer, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually.
Travel Insurance For A Trip To Rome
If you’re planning a trip to Rome and want to vanquish your to-do list with the mastery of a gladiator, consider buying a solid travel insurance plan to safeguard the hard-earned money you’re spending to visit the Eternal City. Hotels, tours, excursions, transportation and meals can add up...
hotelnewsme.com
Your Very Own Private Island at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is inviting wanderlusters for the ultimate barefoot luxury experiences on the most exclusive private island in the Maldives. Bodu Finolhu is a private haven within the Lhaviyani atoll, accessible only to guests of the ultra-luxe five-star resort. The pure white sands are your very own blank canvas, with a range of underwater activities, romantic excursions, and curated destination-dining experiences available.
Airlines demand ‘no repeat of summer 2022 chaos’ as Heathrow confirms passenger cap to be lifted
European airlines have attacked some major airports for “their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand”. At a conference in Brussels, their representative organisation, Airports for Europe (A4E), is demanding there should be “no repeat of summer 2022 chaos”.Tens of thousands of flights, particularly to and from the UK, have been cancelled – including some at the last minute with passengers on board their planes.Long security queues at some airports, including Amsterdam, Dublin and Manchester, led to some travellers missing flights.There have also been widespread complaints about misrouted luggage and long waits at baggage reclaim. Thomas Reynaert,...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Barbados 2022
The dreamy paradise-like gem – the easternmost island in the Lesser Antilles – maintains a blissful blend of wonderful Caribbean culture and modern sophistication. While justifiably famed for its powdery sand beaches and turquoise waters, Barbados is an island that truly has it all. Charming and friendly locals welcome you to a world of vibrant nightlife, UNESCO World Heritage sites, lush tropical gardens, and an incredible surf scene.
