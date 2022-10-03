Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Broncos: CB Amik Robertson plays every snap, comes up big

It was a coming out party fro Amik Robertson. The third year cornerback was forced into starting duties due to to injuries to the Raiders outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett and Robertson would end up playing every snap.

After a rough start, Robertson started showing up. Then he really showed up big time when he had a Melvin Gordon fumble pop right into his hands and without hesitation, he weaved through defenders, breaking a couple tackles along the way to go 68 yards for the defensive touchdown.

Robertson’s solid tackling along with that return touchdown were pivotal in the Raiders pulling out a win Sunday.

Here are all the snap counts for the Raiders win over the Broncos.

Offense ST

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Alex Bars G 75 100% 7 22%

Dylan Parham G 75 100% 7 22%

Kolton Miller T 75 100% 7 22%

Andre James C 75 100% 0 0%

Derek Carr QB 75 100% 0 0%

Mack Hollins WR 72 96% 9 28%

Davante Adams WR 71 95% 0 0%

Josh Jacobs RB 67 89% 0 0%

Darren Waller TE 60 80% 0 0%

Keelan Cole WR 49 65% 5 16%

Thayer Munford T 44 59% 7 22%

Jermaine Eluemunor G 31 41% 7 22%

Jakob Johnson FB 26 35% 9 28%

Justin Herron T 17 23% 7 22%

Brandon Bolden RB 5 7% 20 62%

Jesper Horsted TE 3 4% 16 50%

Zamir White RB 3 4% 0 0%

Ameer Abdullah RB 1 1% 16 50%

Tyron Johnson WR 1 1% 3 9%

Defense ST

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Divine Deablo LB 53 100% 8 25%

Amik Robertson CB 53 100% 4 12%

Nate Hobbs CB 53 100% 0 0%

Maxx Crosby DE 51 96% 5 16%

Duron Harmon SS 51 96% 4 12%

Johnathan Abram SS 51 96% 0 0%

Chandler Jones DE 47 89% 0 0%

Trevon Moehrig FS 44 83% 0 0%

Bilal Nichols DE 33 62% 0 0%

Jayon Brown LB 30 57% 5 16%

Clelin Ferrell DE 21 40% 15 47%

Kendal Vickers DT 19 36% 5 16%

Javelin Guidry CB 18 34% 12 38%

Johnathan Hankins NT 16 30% 4 12%

Andrew Billings DT 16 30% 4 12%

Malcolm Koonce DE 12 23% 17 53%

Denzel Perryman LB 11 21% 0 0%

Roderic Teamer CB 2 4% 25 78%

Matthew Butler DT 2 4% 7 22%

Special Teams ST

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Luke Masterson LB 0 0% 25 78%

Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 25 78%

Darien Butler LB 0 0% 21 66%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 14 44%

Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 11 34%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 11 34%

Lester Cotton G 0 0% 7 22%

Sam Webb DB 0 0% 2 6