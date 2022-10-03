Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Broncos: CB Amik Robertson plays every snap, comes up big
It was a coming out party fro Amik Robertson. The third year cornerback was forced into starting duties due to to injuries to the Raiders outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett and Robertson would end up playing every snap.
After a rough start, Robertson started showing up. Then he really showed up big time when he had a Melvin Gordon fumble pop right into his hands and without hesitation, he weaved through defenders, breaking a couple tackles along the way to go 68 yards for the defensive touchdown.
Robertson’s solid tackling along with that return touchdown were pivotal in the Raiders pulling out a win Sunday.
Here are all the snap counts for the Raiders win over the Broncos.
Offense ST
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Alex Bars G 75 100% 7 22%
Dylan Parham G 75 100% 7 22%
Kolton Miller T 75 100% 7 22%
Andre James C 75 100% 0 0%
Derek Carr QB 75 100% 0 0%
Mack Hollins WR 72 96% 9 28%
Davante Adams WR 71 95% 0 0%
Josh Jacobs RB 67 89% 0 0%
Darren Waller TE 60 80% 0 0%
Keelan Cole WR 49 65% 5 16%
Thayer Munford T 44 59% 7 22%
Jermaine Eluemunor G 31 41% 7 22%
Jakob Johnson FB 26 35% 9 28%
Justin Herron T 17 23% 7 22%
Brandon Bolden RB 5 7% 20 62%
Jesper Horsted TE 3 4% 16 50%
Zamir White RB 3 4% 0 0%
Ameer Abdullah RB 1 1% 16 50%
Tyron Johnson WR 1 1% 3 9%
Defense ST
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Divine Deablo LB 53 100% 8 25%
Amik Robertson CB 53 100% 4 12%
Nate Hobbs CB 53 100% 0 0%
Maxx Crosby DE 51 96% 5 16%
Duron Harmon SS 51 96% 4 12%
Johnathan Abram SS 51 96% 0 0%
Chandler Jones DE 47 89% 0 0%
Trevon Moehrig FS 44 83% 0 0%
Bilal Nichols DE 33 62% 0 0%
Jayon Brown LB 30 57% 5 16%
Clelin Ferrell DE 21 40% 15 47%
Kendal Vickers DT 19 36% 5 16%
Javelin Guidry CB 18 34% 12 38%
Johnathan Hankins NT 16 30% 4 12%
Andrew Billings DT 16 30% 4 12%
Malcolm Koonce DE 12 23% 17 53%
Denzel Perryman LB 11 21% 0 0%
Roderic Teamer CB 2 4% 25 78%
Matthew Butler DT 2 4% 7 22%
Special Teams ST
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Luke Masterson LB 0 0% 25 78%
Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 25 78%
Darien Butler LB 0 0% 21 66%
Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 14 44%
Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 11 34%
AJ Cole III P 0 0% 11 34%
Lester Cotton G 0 0% 7 22%
Sam Webb DB 0 0% 2 6
Comments / 0