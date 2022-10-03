ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana

World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Iga Swiatek out of BJK Cup, saying scheduling is ‘not safe’

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup and complained about that event being scheduled to start immediately after the WTA Finals. “I’m disappointed that (the) tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone,” Swiatek wrote on social media. “This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury.”
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

By The Numbers: Parks stuns Pliskova in Ostrava for first Top 20 win

American qualifier Alycia Parks pulled off a stunning upset at the Agel Open on Tuesday, powering past former World No.1 and homeland hope Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are some numbers behind the 21-year-old's career-best win to date. 19: Parks' win over World No.19 Pliskova marks...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Simona Halep
ESPN

Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz advance to final 16 of Japan Open

Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Wta Race Standings
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. It marks the latest in a series of injury setbacks for the 2021 US Open champion after she withdrew from her Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with a muscle injury a week and a half ago.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy