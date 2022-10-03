Read full article on original website
Australian Open 2023 Day 4: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud; Djokovic advances
Upsets were the theme of the day at Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open. There were several surprising ones (more on those later), but the most impressive and consequential of the bunch was American Jenson Brooksby's defeat of Casper Ruud, the No. 2 men's seed. Brooksby, just 22 years...
Rafael Nadal Likely Out Six to Eight Weeks With Hip Flexor Injury
The world No. 2 clearly was hurting during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
