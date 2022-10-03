Early photos of The Beatles playing at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool have been found.The photos were taken of the band in 1961 and show the original line-up of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and drummer at the time, Pete Best. Best was replaced by Ringo Starr a year later.The images were apparently taken when the band were just back from a gruelling tour in Germany, where they had played 500 hours on stage within 90 days, according to historian Mark Lewisohn, who’s written several books on the band.The historian described the band, who in the pictures are...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO