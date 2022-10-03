Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour
Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows
Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada after testing positive for COVID Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates. The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers. "It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo...
