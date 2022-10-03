ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural gas prices in each state

States that consume the most natural gas tend to be those in the Midwestern states. The most expensive natural gas prices this year, however, were not found in the Midwest, but in Hawaii, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Maine.

High demand for air conditioning during the summer heat wave has already exacerbated the pain of higher natural gas prices in the Southern U.S., pushing energy bills to unsustainable levels for some consumers. And small business owners in South Carolina have said they're changing the way they operate, due to the higher costs of keeping restaurants and storefronts cooled.

