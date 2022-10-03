How natural gas prices have grown in the last five decades

Roughly half of all American households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. NEADA forecasts that those Americans reliant on natural gas for heat will pay nearly 34% more than last year to keep their homes warm this winter.

Natural gas prices have set new records this year, climbing past the highs seen during the 2008-2009 recession. The price of natural gas doubled in the first six months of 2022, jumping from $12.04 per thousand cubic feet to $22.73.