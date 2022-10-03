ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bruno Fernando thriving for Rockets with new contract, new energy

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Rb4_0iKGJCl000
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Toward the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas decided to rest some of his veterans so he could genuinely evaluate some of the talent he had on his team.

We all know what guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. did to finish the season. Another player showed the coaching staff and general manager Rafael Stone that he could potentially be a piece of the rebuilding puzzle.

Third-year reserve center Bruno Fernando was ready when his name was called, especially when given a significant amount of playing time. Last season with the Rockets, Fernando averaged 15 points and 9.3 rebounds when he played 15 minutes or more.

By showcasing some of the skills that made him an early second-round selection by Atlanta in the 2019 NBA draft, he gave the Rockets an idea of how valuable he could be heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

“I am a firm believer in taking full advantage of the opportunity,” Fernando said late last season after scoring a career-high 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Fernando, a 24-year-old, 6-foot-10 big man, came to Houston via a February 2022 trade with the Boston Celtics that included Dennis Schroeder and Enes Freedom in exchange for Daniel Theis.

With an expiring contract, he knew it was imperative to showcase the skills and energy he could bring off the bench, especially with the Rockets investing their future in young center prospects such as Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba. He did just that, doing whatever the team needed.

The Rockets showed the feelings were mutual by signing Fernando to a deal worth up to four years and $10.9 million after converting his previous Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way deal three days ago.

“To be honest with you, I wanted to be a part of this,” Fernando said after the Rockets’ first preseason game versus San Antonio. “I showed it from the time that I came here that I truly wanted to be a part of this. I am excited about what is being built around here, and I felt like this would be the right spot for me. So, I just continued to put in a lot of work and hoped that it would get me somewhere, and it did.”

In Sunday’s win over the Spurs, Fernando had 8 points and 3 rebounds off the bench, and the Rockets were a whopping plus-18 in his 11 minutes played. Fernando made all three of his shots from the field.

Looking back, Houston may have a former player to thank for how Fernando has integrated himself into the team’s developing culture.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, who spent his first six seasons patrolling the paint for Houston, offered some encouraging words to Fernando during the recently completed offseason.

“I learned from Clint that every time you go into a situation, look around and see what is missing, and then ask yourself if you can add that and bring that to the table,” Fernando said in the locker room.

In postgame comments, Rockets coach Stephen Silas elaborated on the intangibles that Fernando brings to the table.

“He is a rim threat when it comes to the roll, offensive rebounding, and he protects the rim,” Silas said. “He is a game changer for us because we have Al-P (Sengun) who is so skilled, but not quite as athletic, and Bruno can come in and be athletic by really rolling hard to the rim … and that opens it up for everybody.”

Houston will be back in action on Friday, when it hosts the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Observations from Lakers vs. Suns preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers played very poorly in their first preseason game on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings, especially in the second half. Although the Lakers lost again on Wednesday, 119-115, to Phoenix, they showed definite signs of improvement, especially in the first half when they played a rotation that could’ve passed as one used in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Energy, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#New Energy#Bigsargesportz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA, Celtics media react to Boston's 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

The Boston Celtics came out flat in their third preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season, quickly falling into a hole that would grow into a 16-point deficit at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Much of that can be ascribed to the nature of preseason games being both low-stakes adventures and an ideal petri dish for funky lineups, both of which played into Boston’s early struggles.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Brady Manek trolls Duke, Coach K at ‘Live Action’

The unofficial start to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season is underway as the Tar Heels are hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event in the Dean Dome on Friday night. The event gives fans their first look at the new team as they enter this year with high expectations. During the event, the team received a special message from a former player and it drew a big response from the crowd. Former forward Brady Manek appeared on the video board with a special video message. But it was what Manek was wearing that drew a large praise and caught the attention of everyone. Manek sported a “Coach K’s funeral” hoodie with the final score of the Final Four game in which UNC beat Duke to end Coach K’s career: The legend Brady Manek made an appearance wearing appropriate attire 😂 pic.twitter.com/BvxhmTfo7i — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) October 8, 2022 And that’s just awesome. Judging by the Twitter reactions, it was a HUGE hit among UNC fans and rightfully so. The Tar Heels have the bragging rights and with them being a preseason favorite this year, the excitement is at an all-time high with Manek just adding more to that. Bang. Bang. 11ppeeLLhhhttps://twitter.com/10Mkrbr/status/1578547062307639297https://twitter.com/dixie/status/1578547144910598146https://twitter.com/Boycottchina1/status/1578547424682856448https://twitter.com/tibbs10/status/1578546528326516737https://twitter.com/CountessesofUNC/status/1578546277284950016https://twitter.com/TWiseNC/status/1578549091079856128https://twitter.com/84Timmyg/status/157854683755617075411
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis had one of the worst bad beats of the year, but at least a Tigers wideout made an absolutely gorgeous 41-yard TD pass

Houston won Friday night – making it a brutally bad beat for folks who bet on Memphis – but the Tigers had whole lot of fun making Cougars coach Dana Holgersen really mad. Memphis – who was favored by 2.5 points against the Cougars – had built a 20-7 lead by the start of the fourth quarter at the Liberty Bowl by scoring on some run-pass-option trickery, taking advantage of a really ugly missed field goal, and stuffing Houston on the goal line.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy