Patriots expected to sign former All-Pro LB Jamie Collins

The New England Patriots are bringing back a former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro linebacker with Jamie Collins now expected to sign with the team.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Monday.

Collins is a versatile playmaker at the linebacker position with the ability to help improve the pass-rush, stop the run and drop back and make plays in pass coverage. His return should add a significant boost to the linebacking corps for the Patriots.

After being cut by the Detroit Lions, he finished the 2021 season with the team and has remained an unsigned free agent ever since. He ended the year with 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and three pass deflections in a Patriots uniform.

This signing gives the team another defensive playmaker capable of coming in as a rotational piece to cause headaches for opposing offenses. It’s a good move considering the fact that Collins has always fit Belichick’s scheme better than anyone else’s. Just look at his forgettable pit stops with the Cleveland Browns and Lions.

Collins being back in New England is a huge plus for a Patriots team desperately trying to climb their way out of a 1-3 hole.