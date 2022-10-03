UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lockdown Lifted at Lafayette High After Online Threats Disrupt School for the Second Time This Week
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. According to LPSS automated message, the lockdown has been lifted at Lafayette High School but a shelter-in-place protocol remains intact. This is message from the district. After a thorough search...
Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns
Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
UL Student in Critical Condition After Police Respond to Shooting Near Campus
Police responded to a shooting just off the campus of UL Wednesday afternoon near Huger Hall. Multiple listeners called in about an alert they received about a shooting on the campus near Taft Street. An image we received on Wednesday showed a large police presence, including officers and police units...
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin Reinstated After Board Review
The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board has reinstated former interim police chief Wayne Griffin to the Lafayette Police department. In a Wednesday meeting, the board determined that Lafayette Consolidated Government did not act in good faith and that Griffin was fired without cause. He has been reinstated to...
Local Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About Teens Teasing Beloved Chick-fil-A Worker Kevin
At a minimum, I hope this story inspires you to be a *better human; but I must give you fair warning that you may get a little bit angry before you reach your final form of a happy decent person who wants to get out and do your part to make this world a better place.
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia
UPDATE: The deceased male has been identified as Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge. A 15-year-old male juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia...
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Car Hits Spike Strips During High Speed Chase in Lafayette
A high-speed chase in Lafayette ended in dramatic fashion after a car ran over spike strips while running from authorities. We received numerous tips that a high-speed chase was in progress around 1 p.m. as many began to post about the incident on social media. The dramatic moment when the...
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Man in a Stolen Car & Discover Multiple Pounds of Marijuana
What started out as a traffic stop to deal with someone driving a stolen vehicle ended up with a drug bust that included multiple pounds of marijuana. The situation began to unfold in Duson as they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. While in the city of Scott, they tried to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped briefly but then took off.
One Person in Critical Condition After Major Crash Involving a Pedestrian in North Lafayette
A woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of West Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Oct. 5). Upon their arrival officers were able to determine that a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Willow Street.
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End
Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall. Beginning today, there will be alternating lane closures happening on Willow Street between North St. Antoine Street and the Evangeline Thruway as LCG workers will make concrete sheet repairs. This will last through Friday, October 14th.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Already Found in South Louisiana Walmart
A listener submitted this photo of the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream flavor and she tells me that she found it at a south Louisiana Walmart store. The Christmas Tree Cake treat has quickly become a favorite during the holiday season, and now we can add its flavor to ice cream.
LCA Explodes Past Northside to Open District 4-4A Play
The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights kicked off their first football game in District 4-4A with a dominating 56-21 victory over the Northside High School Vikings at Viking Stadium on Friday night. JuJuan Johnson, who went in to the night leading the area in passing yards, put on another aerial show,...
Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie
LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen. You see, there is a movie being filmed in Baton Rouge right now called "The Mascot" and it is about, you guessed it, a college mascot.
New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette
A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita
Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
