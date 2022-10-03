ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

By DJ Digital
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns

Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
City
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia

UPDATE: The deceased male has been identified as Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge. A 15-year-old male juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia...
CECILIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Lpss#The Lafayette High School#Student Progress
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Man in a Stolen Car & Discover Multiple Pounds of Marijuana

What started out as a traffic stop to deal with someone driving a stolen vehicle ended up with a drug bust that included multiple pounds of marijuana. The situation began to unfold in Duson as they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. While in the city of Scott, they tried to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped briefly but then took off.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

One Person in Critical Condition After Major Crash Involving a Pedestrian in North Lafayette

A woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of West Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Oct. 5). Upon their arrival officers were able to determine that a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Willow Street.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End

Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall. Beginning today, there will be alternating lane closures happening on Willow Street between North St. Antoine Street and the Evangeline Thruway as LCG workers will make concrete sheet repairs. This will last through Friday, October 14th.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette

A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita

Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy