Eatontown, NJ

This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
N.J. Go-Kart Track With 45 mph Speeds Plans December Opening

A New Jersey go-kart has finished its infrastructure and will soon be opening in the upcoming months, Supercharged Entertainment announced on social media last week. Surface work on the huge go-kart track is complete with the course set to open sometime in December. Supercharged Entertainment plans to begin hiring staff this month.
Rutgers Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 8 Maryland

Rutgers men’s soccer couldn’t hold on to an early 2-0, as eighth ranked Maryland stormed back to win 3-2 to improve to 7-1-2 on the season, while remaining unbeaten in the Big Ten at 3-0-1. Rutgers drops to 5-2-4 on the year, 2-1-1 in the Big Ten. Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

