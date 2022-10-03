Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder, without a win since 2019, looks like a cruiserweight
Deontay Wilder is closing in on a return to action and looks far sleeker for his October 15 clash with Robert Helenius. Several images of Wilder in gym bred comments that the former WBC heavyweight champion is dropping too much weight for the tall Finn. Deontay Wilder looks like a...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury team chased Matchroom for AJ fight, never heard back
Frank Warren’s son George says he’s done everything in his power to secure Anthony Josuha as the next opponent for Tyson Fury. George spoke to talkSPORT’s White & Jordan to explain his side on why the Battle of Britain fell apart despite three weeks of back-and-forth conversations.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds
Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ ahead of Conor Benn fight, Tony Bellew says
Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultEubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill
Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn ‘postponed’ amid legal pursuit, refunds to follow
After an agonizing wait, UK fans learned that Eubank Jr vs Benn is officially not going to happen on Saturday night at The O2 in London. Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman attempted to salvage the event despite Conor Benn testing positive for a banned substance. Trace amounts of clomifene, a women’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Telli Swift talks releasing fragrance with Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder remains focused on training for his clash with Robert Helenius on October 15. Ahead of his next bout, the 46th of his career, partner Telli Swift and Wilder worked together on a gender-neutral fragrance. In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Swift talked about how the collaboration...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn US fallout stings, alternative sanction ruled out
Eubank Jr vs Benn remains on as of Thursday, as the press conference got pushed back three hours to accommodate a focus on sanctioning. Promoter Eddie Hearn has since ended speculation that a commission, like the one in Luxembourg used for David Haye vs Derek Chisora, could feature at the O2 Arena.
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
worldboxingnews.net
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin on Oct 22 in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021.
worldboxingnews.net
Doubts as BBBofC prohibits Eubank Jr vs Benn despite statement
The British Boxing Board of Control has put the brakes on Eubank Jr vs Benn taking place with a prohibition warning to organizers. Earlier, promoters had stated Eubank Jr. vs Benn will go ahead as planned while a failed drug test in the build-up goes through the B sample process.
How much longer does former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plan to keep fighting?
Former heavyweight boxing champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder has a timeline for the end of his career ahead of his next fight with Robert Helenius. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts), ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council, will fight third-ranked Helenius (31-3, 20 knockouts) on Saturday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. CT, Fox PPV), at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
worldboxingnews.net
Estrada vs Gonzalez III, Martinez vs Arroyo II on DAZN Dec 3rd
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his...
Sporting News
Clobberin’ Time, Ep. 8: Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. controversy, Gervonta Davis’ issues with Floyd Mayweather, and heavyweight drama
A fight between two generational stars, as well as their futures, are in jeopardy due to a failed drug test on the part of Conor Benn. There have been attempts for his fight against Chris Eubank Jr. to continue. How much of a dark cloud is over boxing thanks to the drama surrounding Benn?
worldboxingnews.net
Fans drag up Dillian Whyte B sample as Tony Bellew faces probe
UK fans remain shell-shocked at the events surrounding Conor Benn, but that didn’t stop the old Dillian Whyte story from being dragged up. Whyte’s case is another high-profile one involving UKAD, the same jurisdiction promoter Eddie Hearn hopes will clear Benn to fight on October 8. Following victories...
Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr LIVE UPDATES: Fight POSTPONED after late Hearn bid, Benn BREAKS SILENCE, undercard OFF
CHRIS EUBANK JR's big clash with Conor Benn is OFF after hours of legal back-and-forth. The British Boxing board of Control 'prohibited' the fight after Benn's failed drugs test, however promoter Eddie Hearn fought for the bout to go ahead. But now the fight is now OFF, Hearn has confirmed.
Deontay Wilder makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction
Deontay Wilder has predicted that Anthony Joshua could surprise his doubters and ‘redeem himself’ in a clash with Tyson Fury.Following Joshua’s second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, the Briton was surprisingly offered a title shot by compatriot and WBC champion Fury.Talks over a 3 December bout moved swiftly at first, but Fury’s representative George Warren admitted on Tuesday (4 October) that the all-British heavyweight fight seems to have fallen through – just as it did in summer 2021.Before Warren offered the update, however, Wilder made his prediction for the long-awaited fight, telling boxing journalist Dan Rafael:...
