Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultEubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO