WRBI Radio
Michael S. Frakes – 58
Michael Shane Frakes, 58, of Columbus, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on April 13, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Lydia (Kelley) Frakes. He was a member of the First Christian Church in New Point and he enjoyed horses, boating and working on cars. He married Teresa Scheibler on December 15, 1998 in Versailles and she survives. Also surviving is his mother, Lydia Frakes of Las Vegas, Nevada, his daughter; Chelsey Murphy of North Carolina; his step daughter, Clarise Minning of New Point, his son; Daniel Frakes of West Branch, Michigan, his step sons; Brent Hull of Orlando, Florida, Jarrod Hull and Fritz Minning both of Greensburg, his sisters; Rhonda Redwine of Madison, Indiana, Cathy Cushing of Union City, Indiana and Lisa Brown of Lubbock, Texas and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Following his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a memorial service held October 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the New Point Community building. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home & Crematory in Westport has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Tuesday Morning Crash
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash near Madison. Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 400 North, just east of...
theseymourowl.com
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Closure Announced in Switzerland County
A fog seal project is scheduled for Wednesday. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - A fog sealing project will close a Switzerland County Road on Wednesday. According to the Switzerland County Highway Department, Turtle Creek Road will close Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The closure will occur from State Road 25...
wyrz.org
Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall
(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
New Riley red wagon built, delivered for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Over the weekend, LEAP, Riley Hospital for Children and wagon builders came together to build Avery a new wagon. It was delivered Monday.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
WRBI Radio
No one injured in semi rollover crash
— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
wamwamfm.com
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington
An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
cbs4indy.com
Indiana dad raffling off rare Pappy Van Winkle collection to raise money for cystic fibrosis research
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana dad is raffling off a Pappy Van Winkle collection worth more than $24,000 to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son’s genetic disorder. Nathan Perdue’s son Wyatt has cystic fibrosis, a disease which limits his ability to breathe and causes persistent lung infections.
Wave 3
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
