ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Michael S. Frakes – 58

Michael Shane Frakes, 58, of Columbus, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on April 13, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Lydia (Kelley) Frakes. He was a member of the First Christian Church in New Point and he enjoyed horses, boating and working on cars. He married Teresa Scheibler on December 15, 1998 in Versailles and she survives. Also surviving is his mother, Lydia Frakes of Las Vegas, Nevada, his daughter; Chelsey Murphy of North Carolina; his step daughter, Clarise Minning of New Point, his son; Daniel Frakes of West Branch, Michigan, his step sons; Brent Hull of Orlando, Florida, Jarrod Hull and Fritz Minning both of Greensburg, his sisters; Rhonda Redwine of Madison, Indiana, Cathy Cushing of Union City, Indiana and Lisa Brown of Lubbock, Texas and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Following his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a memorial service held October 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the New Point Community building. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home & Crematory in Westport has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
GREENSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, IN
Salem, IN
Sports
City
Winchester, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
eaglecountryonline.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in Tuesday Morning Crash

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near U.S. 421 early Tuesday morning. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash near Madison. Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 400 North, just east of...
MADISON, IN
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Gray
Person
Jesse Love
eaglecountryonline.com

Road Closure Announced in Switzerland County

A fog seal project is scheduled for Wednesday. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - A fog sealing project will close a Switzerland County Road on Wednesday. According to the Switzerland County Highway Department, Turtle Creek Road will close Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The closure will occur from State Road 25...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
wyrz.org

Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall

(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
STINESVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
SELLERSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Speedway#Salem Speedway
WRBI Radio

No one injured in semi rollover crash

— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
KOKOMO, IN
wamwamfm.com

Accident Near Roundabout in Washington

An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy